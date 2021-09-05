Texas Tech's second-half adjustments lead to 38-21 win over Houston

As abysmal beginnings go, Texas Tech couldn’t have drawn up a much worse start against Houston on Saturday in the Good Sam Kickoff.

The Red Raiders’ defense allowed a long opening touchdown drive, the special teams couldn’t recover an onside kick then the offense fumbled the ball away a few feet from the goal line right after a welcome-to-see big strike from the passing game.

That was the first 16½ minutes of the new season in an unsavory nutshell.

When Xavier White lost the ball at the UH 2-yard-line, Tech was down two touchdowns and in a perfect spot to slip into panic mode.

Instead, the most veteran team in Matt Wells’ three-year tenure collectively exhaled and – led by the defense – flipped the game completely around.

The rocky beginning was a distant memory by the end of the night after the Red Raiders came alive in the second half to grind past the Cougars 38-21 at NRG Stadium.

Houston managed only one more score after the fast beginning, a touchdown right before halftime that created a 21-7 halftime cushion. On that series, the Cougars marched 75 yards in 13 plays to nearly mirror their opening salvo. After that? Houston managed just one possession longer than 8 plays and scrounged up only 73 yards total in the second half.

In fact, it was a stout third-quarter performance by Texas Tech’s defense that turned the game around, with two interceptions helping limit Houston to 31 yards in those 15 minutes.

Both picks came after the Red Raiders (1-0) compiled a 60-yard scoring drive that quarterback Tyler Slough capped with an 8-yard run to close a two-touchdown halftime gap to 21-14.

Moments later, Texas Tech linebacker Rico Jeffers slipped in front of a Cougar receiver, grabbed Clayton Tune’s pass and darted 13 yards to the end zone.

Just like that, the game was back to square one and momentum had set up camp on the Red Raider sideline.

The defense was just getting warmed up, though.

Texas Tech seized its first lead right before the third quarter concluded by cashing in on the second interception of the third frame – this one when Eric Monroe snared a deflected pass. Moments later Jonathan Garibay connected on a 34-yard field goal for a 24-21 cushion heading into the final frame.

With the Cougars suddenly behind the 8-ball, the Red Raider defense continued to stand tall. Houston’s first two chances with the ball in the fourth quarter ended quickly, the second when linebacker Colin Schooler knifed through the right side and dropped Mulbah Car for a 4-yard loss on third-and-1.

With the ball back and 4:57 to go, the Sonny Cumbie-orchestrated offense didn’t settle for trying to run out the clock.

A dump pass to Travis Koontz covered 5 yards. Then Shough sought out his favorite target of the night and found Erik Ezukanma on a deep fly pattern for a 50-yard pickup that flipped the field to the UH 16-yard-line. Koontz converted a third down to the 5 and three plays later White made amends when he poked into the end zone on a 3-yard reception.

Down 31-21 and in desperation mode, Houston’s last-gasp effort blew up when Adrian Frye snatched another deflected pass for the Red Raiders’ fourth interception of the game. On the first play after the exchange, Tahj Brooks drove home the final nail in the coffin when he shook loose from a would-be tackler just beyond the line of scrimmage and dashed 44 yards to the house with just over a minute to go – the perfect finish to his 134-yard, 2-touchdown effort.

Houston dominated the first quarter in every facet.

The Cougars drove 75 yards on 16 plays after the opening kickoff and took the early lead on Tune’s quarterback sneak. A perfect bounce on the ensuing onside kick allowed Houston to recover and that led to Nathaniel Dell’s 23-yard touchdown grab and a 14-0 cushion.

When the Red Raiders finally got their hands on the ball, they drove to the 2-yard line on Ezukanma’s first big catch of the game, but White lost a fumble on first-and-goal.

That was when Texas Tech bowed up the first time and got a key stop – a three-and-out that began a stretch when Houston struggled just to generate positive yardage.

With a spark needed, Brooks delivered when he broke an off-tackle play 41 yards to the end zone to get the Red Raiders on the scoreboard. Houston’s drive right before halftime kept Texas Tech in comeback mode and that wasn’t a problem once the defense found its rhythm in the second half.

Up next for the Red Raiders is their 2021 home opener next Saturday when Stephen F. Austin comes to town for a 6 p.m. kickoff.