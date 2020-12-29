RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar makes his return against Incarnate Word

Texas Tech's Kevin McCullar made his 2020-21 debut on Tuesday evening for the Red Raiders after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

The redshirt sophomore from San Antonio was expected and confirmed to be a starter for the Red Raiders this season, according to head coach Chris Beard.

At the time of his recruitment, McCullar was the highest-rated recruit to commit and sign with Texas Tech men's basketball. That was before the likes of Micah Peavy and Nimari Burnett committed and signed with the Red Raiders this past offseason.

McCullar's entrance against Incarnate Word sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Keep up with the latest Texas Tech news here at RedRaiderSports.com.