Texas Tech is looking towards senior defensive back CJ Baskerville to become a leader in 2024 as the lone returning starter for the Red Raiders from the 2023 squad.

Baskerville's first season in Lubbock saw a position change halfway through the season from STAR to boundary safety, where he is slotted into starting as spring practice has began.

"CJ Baskerville's coming back and Bralyn Lux is coming back. So those two guys, we play five DBS. And so those two guys they're our starters," head coach Joey McGuire said when outlining the DBs room. "I feel like it'd be really hard to move them out of the starting lineup."