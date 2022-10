Texas Tech QB Behren Morton was named the Big 12 Conference newcomer of the week following a big 48-10 win over the Mountaineers.

Morton threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns during the Homecoming Day win. He is only the second Red Raider to throw for 300-plus yards against back-to-back Big 12 opponents during his first two starts.

According to the Big 12, Morton is one of two FBS freshmen to throw at least 300 yards in multiple games this season. The win for the Red Raiders is the largest margin of victory for them since defeating Kansas, 65-19, on Oct. 7, 2017.