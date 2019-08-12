Late in the first quarter of the 2018-2019 season opener against Ole Miss, Texas Tech starting quarterback McLane Carter went down with an ankle injury. That is when former head coach Kliff Kingsbury called up the true freshman from Grapevine (TX) to warm up. The rest is history. Well, sort of.

Alan “The Showman” Bowman was catching eyes around the country with the incredible numbers he was putting up, including 605 passing yards against the Houston Cougars, 408 at Kansas, and multiple 300-plus yard games.

However, midway through conference play, Bowman suffered a lung injury in the second quarter against West Virginia. Luckily, Bowman only missed one game and was back on the field for the trip to Lawrence.

Again, the injury haunted the young gunslinger.In a night game against Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium, Bowman re-aggravated his injury and did not enter the stadium after halftime. At least now we can relax.

Bowman looks to be 100 percent health-wise going into this season and is back for a new year with lots of new faces, those being the new coaching staff as well as newcomers at wide receiver like grad transfer RJ Turner and redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma, just to name a couple.

The sophomore quarterback talked about his expectations going into the new era of coaching staff.

“I think it’s going to be really fast,” Bowman said, “I think on the outsides we should have vertical threats. I just think sling it around just like how we’ve been and be able to run the ball with ease because we have that new tight-end every play now.”

“I think with having that tight-end is going to help us in the run game, and then as soon as they come down on the run, we’re going to be able to air it around and kind of have the slot spots figure it out.”

Bowman said to expect the same kind of offense Red Raider fans have seen in recent years but with a little more tempo in it.

“We’re going to have some dudes outside that you probably don’t know about,” Bowman said, “like RJ and Erik. Those dudes will light it up.”

In addition to junior TJ Vasher, Bowman will have to plenty of offensive weapons to throw to including sophomore receiver KeSean Carter.

“I think those young guys deserve my praise,” Bowman said, “and obviously with KeSean he has the speed. He can take off on anybody, and then Erik is a really great route runner. He can go up and jump over somebody, one-hand-catch it, catch in traffic, run good routes. So, I think he’s kind of your all-around guy but still young.”

Bowman, in a way, is stacked as far as wideouts in his eyes.

“You obviously got TJ outside, who is a freak of nature,” Bowman laughed, “and then RJ looks like a 40-year-old man ‘yolked’ up.”

Rest assured, Bowman is in for a good season if he gets back on the horse and posts head-turning numbers like he did last season.