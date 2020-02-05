The Red Raiders have had success with preferred walk ons in recent years, landing players such as Baker Mayfield, Dalton Rigdon and Eli Howard among others. Matt Wells has also been a big believer in the walk on program dating back to his time at Utah State, and the Tech staff has been active in adding PWO's to the 2020 roster. Here is who has committed or enrolled so far...

The older brother of 2020 signee Kobee Minor, Darryl was an Abilene Christian signee in the 2019 class but left school before classes started, therefore keeping all of his eligibility in tact. Minor Jr arrived at Tech as a mid-year player and is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.

LaValle was a highly thought of as a recruit, ranked by Rivals as the 70th best player in California in the class of 2019. He was committed to Arizona State (and Keith Patterson), then committed to Utah State (Matt Wells + Keith Patterson) and ended up sticking with Utah State after Wells and staff came to Texas Tech. After one season in Logan, LaValle decided to transfer to Tech and the coaching staff he is most familiar with. He will have to sit out a season before having three (3) to play. LaValle is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.

Pace was a part of the class of 2017, signing with Abilene Christian out of high school. After a redshirt season he transferred to Arkansas for a few months, before ending up at Kilgore J.C for the past two seasons. He chose Texas Tech over a preferred walk on from Baylor. Pace is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.

Garrity was in the 2019 class out of high school. After accepting a walk on offer from West Virginia over the summer, Garrity then elected to go to prep school for a semester before accepting a PWO from Texas Tech. Garrity is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.

Signing with Air Force last year, Azam decided to transfer closer to home and become a Red Raider. He is expected to arrive in the summer with the rest of the 2020 class.

A star quarterback in high school with over 2500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this year, Plunk accepted a preferred walk on offer from Tech over PWO's from Tulsa and SFA among others. He will play defensive back at Tech and arrives in the summer with the rest of the 2020 class. Was a high school teammate of 2020 signee LB Moore.

A linebacker out of Midland Lee, Low chose a preferred walk on from Tech over an offer from UTPB and a PWO from Abilene Christian. He was a high school teammate of 2020 signee Loic Fouonji and is expected to arrive in the summer with the rest of the 2020 class.

The most recent PWO addition as of this article, Peters is a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing either end or inside at defensive tackle. He is expected to arrive in the summer with the rest of the 2020 class.

King was an Army class of 2016 signee out of Nolan Catholic HS in Fort Worth. After redshirting for a couple seasons, he accepted a preferred walk on from Tech to play closer to home. King is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.

Bailey was a JUCO addition who has four (4) years to play three (3). In his freshman season at the College of the Redwoods, he was credited with 36 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Bailey is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.

Rodriguez played his freshman season at McMurry University where he had three tackles on the year. Joshua is listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds on McMurry's roster, so his Rivals profile height and weight is a bit outdated. He is the older brother of 2021 linebacker target Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez is currently on campus and enrolled in classes.