Texas Tech running back recruiting in recent history

One of the newest members of the 2022 class for the Red Raiders is Tyler Legacy running back Bryson Donnell. The Red Raiders already have a deep and talented running back room, and Donnell will only add to that once he arrives on campus. That is a big change from where Tech was just a short few years ago, when they were relying on guys like the often-suspended Da'Leon Ward or lowly recruited Desmond Nisby to carry the load. Today we take a look at how the running back room has changed in the three years since head coach Matt Wells and running back coach DeAndre Smith arrived in the 806.

Texas Tech RB additions 2015-18 Name Hometown Rivals Ranking Last school played for Corey Dauphine Port Arthur, TX 5.7 3-star Tulane Da'Leon Ward Dallas, TX 5.7 3-star Stephen F. Austin Desmond Nisby San Francisco, CA 5.4 2-star (JUCO) Texas Wesleyan Tre King Wichita, KS N/A (PWO JUCO) Texas Tech Ta'Zhawn Henry Houston, TX 5.7 3-star Houston SaRodorick Thompson Irving, TX 5.4 2-star Texas Tech

Texas Tech RB additions 2019-current Name Hometown Rivals Ranking Last school played for Armand Shyne Oakland, CA N/A (transfer) Utah/Texas Tech Chux Nwabuko III Hutto, TX 5.2 2-star (PWO) Texas Tech Chadarius Townsend Tanner, AL 5.8 4-star (transfer) Alabama/Texas Tech Tahj Brooks Manor, TX 5.6 3-star Texas Tech Cam'Ron Valdez Rockdale, TX 5.8 4-star Texas Tech Bryson Donnell Tyler, TX 5.6 3-star Texas Tech (committed) Xavier White Lubbock, TX N/A (PWO JUCO) Texas Tech

DEPARTURES

Ward was a highly ranked prospect, bordering on 4-star talent. He came in and was productive right away, rushing for 428 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman. However, he was constantly in and out of the lineup due to different issues throughout his time at Texas Tech. He missed the entire 2017 season. He returned in 2018, but only received 79 carries on the year. Before the 2019 season he transferred to Stephen F. Austin, where he's racked up 736 rushing yards in his two seasons as a Lumberjack.

Ta'Zhawn Henry was a long time TCU commit but got dropped by the Horned Frogs leading up to signing day. He ended up choosing Texas Tech over Oregon State. Henry was a fan favorite, he would often go on social media and encourage recruits to commit to Texas Tech. As a freshman under Kliff Kingsbury, Henry made his mark with 341 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. His production as a sophomore was not too far off, in fact he increased his yards per carry from 4.0 in 2018 to 4.5 in 2019. After the season Henry elected to transfer to Houston, where after sitting out in 2020 he is set to debut this season.

RETAINED

Thompson was a great find by Kliff Kingsbury and former assistant coach Emmett Jones. Thompson was not highly recruited, but at the time Tech had just lost the commitment of Devin Brumfield to Utah and needed a bigger, more powerful back to come in as a part of the class. Nowadays Thompson is the starter and lead back of this talented room, though he will have plenty of competition for snaps.

ADDITIONS

Tahj Brooks was one of Matt Wells' first huge recruiting wins in the 2020 class. If you remember, Tech hosted 15 official visitors in that late June weekend, but Brooks actually came alone the week before for a mid-week official visit. He would end up committing shortly after, and then the floodgates opened. Brooks flashed as a true freshman, scoring four touchdowns and was a key performer in Tech's upset win over West Virginia with some tough runs in the 4th quarter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGhhcmQtZm91Z2h0IFREIGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vanVzdF90YWhqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqdXN0 X3RhaGo8L2E+IGN1dHMgdGhlIGRlZmljaXQgdG8gb25lIHNjb3JlIGZvciA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4g8J+SqvCfpKAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3F6V1dxVVN6WWkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9xeldXcVVTellpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzEzMjc3NjI1NjcwNzEyMjc5MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjA8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Texas Tech got really lucky with Xavier White. An under-recruited prospect from Monterey HS in town, White went JUCO for a season but still was not receiving the recruiting interest he wanted. He chose to walk on at Tech as a receiver, and impressed in limited action before suffering an injury. He switched positions to running back, and averaged an eye-popping 7.0 yards per carry in 2020 on 62 rushes. White has great speed and his experience as a receiver helps him catch balls out of the backfield.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MdWJib2NrJiMzOTtzIG93biDwn6SdPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JYW1feHdoaXRlMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QElhbV94d2hpdGUxNDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9J aFRvMUxrMUZUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWhUbzFMazFGVDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBUZWNoIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkIvc3RhdHVz LzEzMTM1NTQ2MjUyMTYyODY3MjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciA2LCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Chadarius Townsend was one of the top recruits in the country when he signed with Alabama, but they didn't know what to do with him. He was a quarterback in high school and the Crimson Tide tried him out at running back, receiver and defensive back but he couldn't find a consistent home. Tech had a big need for a running back last year after Henry's departure and they went out and got their guy. Townsend didn't get much of an opportunity though, rushing only 18 times in 2020. Reports are new offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie is excited about Townsend though, so look for his role to increase this season.

Cam'Ron Valdez was one of the prizes of the 2021 class and also one of the highest rated high school prospects to sign with Tech in several years, choosing the Red Raiders directly over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State. Blazing fast and tough as nails, Valdez will look to crack the rotation as a true freshman.

As mentioned above, Donnell just announced his commitment to Texas Tech earlier this week. He took official visits to both Texas Tech and Colorado before deciding on the Red Raiders. He also held offers from Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Purdue and others at the time of his commitment.

When Matt Wells and his staff arrived in Lubbock there were only two scholarship backs on campus - SaRodorick Thompson and Ta'Zhawn Henry. There was a need for an immediate impact player and they went out and got Utah's Armand Shyne. Shyne had some solid moments in a Tech uniform but injuries limited him to only eight games. He finished his only season in Lubbock with 374 rushing yards and three scores.