On a night where Jaylon Tyson and Kevin Obanor led the way, the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Southern Tigers 78-54 to improve to 2-0 this season.

Obanor tallied 13 points and 7 rebounds along with a pair of steals and assists in the win after struggling against Northwestern State earlier in the week.

“We talk before the game about culture, and defending our culture,” head coach Mark Adams said. “Taking charges is a big part of that and KO did just that. He had an outstanding night, I’m super proud of his leadership and toughness.”

Tyson also left an impact on tonight’s contest, tallying 13 points as well, with three boards and two steals.

Despite the success on defense, the Red Raiders struggled from a turnover standpoint and from deep, shooting 25 percent from three while committing 12 turnovers against the Tigers.

That is the second time in as many games that Tech has had double-digit turnovers, something Adams reiterated needs to be fixed, despite limiting them to three in the second half.

“I threatened them at half time, told them that we’re going to run for every turnover we have, and they responded to that, by the way,” Adams said. “We’ve talked a lot about that and I thought they did a much better job of taking care of the ball tonight.”

Adams also spoke about his frustration with the Red Raiders lack of defensive rebounding, where they allowed 14 offensive rebounds from the Tigers.

“That is the one thing, that is our rebounding, it's our biggest issue, the biggest challenge right now,” Adams said. “So, you see, we're way off the mark there but it’s something we're going to continue to work on. We have a solution for it, his name is Fardaws.”

The Red Raiders moved to 2-0 in non-conference play with another home game on Monday against Louisiana Tech before a trip to Maui and a date with highly ranked Creighton.