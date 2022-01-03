Texas Tech remains at No. 25 in AP Poll

The Texas Tech Red Raider stay put No. 25 in the first AP Poll of 2022. This is the fourth straight week the Red Raiders come in at that spot.

Texas Tech is the final ranked Big 12 team with conference play beginning on Wednesday for the Red Raiders. Mark Adams and Co. will travel to Ames, Iowa, for their first Big 12 game following a postponement to what should have been the opener against Oklahoma State on New Year's Day.

Iowa State comes in ranked at No. 11 after a loss to No. 1 Baylor. The Cyclones were previously ranked at No. 8.

Kansas holds on to a top-10 spot at No. 6 followed by the previously mentioned No. 11 Cyclones then the No. 14 Texas Longhorns, who moved up three spots in the poll.

Baylor remains the top team in the country.