McLane Carter, who entered Texas Tech's 2018 season as its starting quarterback, suffered an injury 14 snaps into the season that has kept him sidelined ever since. In his absence, true freshman Alan Bowman has performed well, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 555 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. Sophomore Jett Duffey saw his first action of the season in Saturday's blowout win over Lamar and completed 7-of-9 passes for 93 yards and an interception, but also added 81 yards and a score on the ground.

Bowman has protected the football and shown a good command of the offense since taking over for Carter, but some fans feel that Duffey is a more dynamic playmaker and gives the Red Raiders a better chance to win. Carter, meanwhile, is not expected to play Saturday against Houston but could be available the following weekend when Texas Tech opens Big 12 play at Oklahoma State.

What happens when Carter is fully recovered from his injury? Does Kliff Kingsbury have a quarterback controversy on his hands?



