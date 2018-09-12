Take Two: Does Texas Tech have a QB controversy on its hands?
Take Two returns with a weekly look at issues surrounding the Texas Tech athletics landscape.
THE STORYLINE
McLane Carter, who entered Texas Tech's 2018 season as its starting quarterback, suffered an injury 14 snaps into the season that has kept him sidelined ever since. In his absence, true freshman Alan Bowman has performed well, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 555 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. Sophomore Jett Duffey saw his first action of the season in Saturday's blowout win over Lamar and completed 7-of-9 passes for 93 yards and an interception, but also added 81 yards and a score on the ground.
Bowman has protected the football and shown a good command of the offense since taking over for Carter, but some fans feel that Duffey is a more dynamic playmaker and gives the Red Raiders a better chance to win. Carter, meanwhile, is not expected to play Saturday against Houston but could be available the following weekend when Texas Tech opens Big 12 play at Oklahoma State.
What happens when Carter is fully recovered from his injury? Does Kliff Kingsbury have a quarterback controversy on his hands?
FIRST TAKE: AARON DICKENS, REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM
"The focus on the RedRaiderSports.com message boards, Twitter and local sports talk radio seems to be on the question of Alan Bowman or Jett Duffey. I think that's a complete non-issue. Given the circumstances, Bowman had exceeded every realistic expectation at this point. Duffey, while certainly more dynamic as a runner than Bowman, was too loose with the football in preseason camp and that issue popped up in just his third pass attempt against Lamar.
"What the focus should be on is the choice Kingsbury will have to make when Carter is fully healthy. Does he ride with Bowman, who at that point will have taken almost twice as much live game snaps than Carter, or does he go back to his Week 1 starter? Saturday's game against Houston could go a long way in answering this question."
SECOND TAKE: CHRIS LEVEL, REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM
"As long as McLane Carter isn't 100-percent then Texas Tech doesn't have a quarterback controversy. Right now, with Carter sidelined, there is a clear-cut pecking order with the team's first-, second- and third-team signal caller and we saw that order in the Red Raiders' win over Lamar. Once Carter is back to 100-percent then I think Kliff Kingsbury will be facing an interesting dilemma that could develop into a controversy. It makes for a fascinating few weeks coming up."