RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech reaching out to top 2022 hoops prospects

June 15th was a special day for many 2022 recruits around the country.

In college basketball, that day meant recruits could officially be recruited and receive calls, texts and social media messages from college coaches directly instead of having to go through a high school or AAU coach.

To say Texas Tech was active in that department would be an understatement. The coaches offered five (5) new prospects right after the calendar flipped to the 15th and reached out to many more targets who were previously offered.

We spoke with many of those targets who shared their experiences...