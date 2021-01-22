RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman announces he will transfer

“I, first, want to thank coach Kingsbury for seeing something in me that no other Big 12 school saw in giving me an opportunity to attend this amazing university,” Bowman said. “I have made countless lifelong friends and memories during my time in Lubbock. The hard work that goes into playing at this level was always easier because of the bonds we were able to create.”

The Grapevine product said on Twitter he will have three years of eligibility left as a grad transfer.

In his career with the Red Raider, Bowman completed 67 percent of his passes, accounted for 12 total touchdowns and 5,251 total yards, and threw 17 interceptions in 19 games played.

Bowman’s career began early his freshman season after former quarterback McLane Carter went down in the second quarter against Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston. He stepped in for the injured Carter a threw a touchdown on a fade to KeSean Carter. Although Tech fell to Ole Miss, Bowman finished 29-49 with 273 yards and a touchdown in his first outing.

Bowman quickly became one of the top quarterbacks to watch as he threw for 605 yards in the Red Raiders 63-49 victory over Houston in week two of the 2018 season, just falling six yards shy of the NCAA freshman record.

Although Bowman put together some stellar games through the air, Bowman’s career got derailed by injuries.

In the 2019 season when the Red Raiders hit the road to face the Arizona Wildcats for an after-dark game, Bowman got injured in the second half of the close game taking a hit that drove him to the ground, which easily could have been called a roughing-the-passer penalty. Bowman was reported to miss several weeks with a shoulder issue.

Once again in the 2020 season, Bowman was tabbed the starter but was injured in the Kansas State game with an apparent leg injury on what could have been ruled a late and dirty play by a Kansas State defensive back. Henry Colombi would be named the starter for some time before Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells decided to use both quarterbacks in the tail end of the year.

The quarterback room for Tech now thins just a tad with freshman Behron Morton already on campus, Henry Colombi, Donovan Smith, Maverick McIvor,and Brylon Lawson-Young. Tech will also focus on landing Argyle quarterback CJ Rogers as well, who is fresh off a state championship and an offer from the Red Raiders.