Update at 11 p.m.: Per Joey McGuire in post game, Tyler Shough injured the same shoulder as he did a year ago. They will know more about his status tomorrow or Monday.

Update at 9:10 p.m.: Shough is out for the game per Texas Tech Athletics. He is one the sideline in street clothes and a sling on his left arm.

Texas Tech starting QB Tyler Shough left the game during the second quarter with an apparent injury. Shough appeared to have suffered the injury during a run towards the end of the first quarter.

Shough kept reaching for his upper shoulder/collarbone area after a run play where he kept the ball.

QB Donovan Smith took over the reins for the Red Raiders. Updates to come as more information becomes available.