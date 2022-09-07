Texas Tech prepares for in-state battle against Houston
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
WHEN: Saturday, September 10th at 3 p.m.
WATCH IT ON: FS1
SERIES HISTORY: Houston leads 18-14-1. Texas Tech has won 9 of the last 10 games against Houston, including each of the last 4.
BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech -3.0, -140, O/U 63.0
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: HOUSTON
2021 RECORD: 12-2 (8-0 AAC)
HEAD COACH: Dana Holgorsen
AP POLL RANKING: No. 25
2022 RECORD: 1-0
Many are calling Houston this year's Cinncinati. A 'Group of 5' team had never made the college football playoffs until the Bearcats did last year, powered by a cinderella season and the incredible play of now-Falcons QB Desmond Ridder. Houston has similar aspirations this season after an incredible campaign in 2021, and the Cougars return a plethora of talent to try and meet expectations.
Of course, Houston has already secured a Big 12 spot, and their coach, Dana Holgorsen, is certainly all too familiar with the conference, but the Cougars are out to prove that they belong with the big boys in Texas.
Every Red Raiders fan remembers the come-from-behind victory last year against Houston, a game where Texas Tech trailed by 14 at halftime only to score 31 unanswered points and win 38-21. Speaking of previous matchups, Texas Tech has dominated Houston in recent memory, winning nine of the last ten and four straight. It certainly has been a one-sided affair in the last 30 years and the Red Raiders hope to keep it that way this weekend. If Tech emerges victorious, it will be its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2019 season. Easier said than done, however, as Houston, despite its 37-35 3OT scare against UTSA last week, has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball and comes into town hungry for a quality win.
KEY PLAYERS
Veteran QB Clayton Tune returns to the Cougars for his senior season. Tune had a good game against UTSA in week one, throwing for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns with no turnovers. Last year, however, the Texas Tech defense forced 4 interceptions and held Tune to just 174 yards passing. There is no shortage of weapons at disposal on this Houston offense, including speedy WR Nathaniel Dell. Dell was named Third-Team Preseason All-American along with Tune, as well as the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. Dell had his way with the UTSA defense in week one, catching 5 balls for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. Texas Tech transfers WR KeSean Carter and RB Ta’Zhawn Henry return to the Cougars, and USC transfer RB Brandon Campbell looks to make a difference early after a 15-carry outing last week. On the defensive side, DE Derek Parish and LB Donavan Mutin wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines up front, and can cause problems for the Red Raiders should they not be able to contain them. Talented safety Gervarrius Owens holds down the secondary and was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team and Dave Campbell All-State First Team in 2021.
Matchup Prediction
Both teams look to start the season 2-0, but the game is in Lubbock, giving the Red Raiders a slight edge in this one. The line is set at Texas Tech -3.0 and I think that's a great one to jump on. New QB1 Donovan Smith shines in his first full game of the season, and Houston's defense can't keep up with wide receivers Jerand Bradley, Loic Fouonji, and Myles Price. Texas Tech pulls away in the fourth quarter and takes a nail bitter at the Jones to secure its first marquee win of the season. Lubbock is buzzing.
Score Prediction
Texas Tech - 45
Houston - 34
