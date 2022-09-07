2021 RECORD: 12-2 (8-0 AAC)

HEAD COACH: Dana Holgorsen

AP POLL RANKING: No. 25

2022 RECORD: 1-0







Many are calling Houston this year's Cinncinati. A 'Group of 5' team had never made the college football playoffs until the Bearcats did last year, powered by a cinderella season and the incredible play of now-Falcons QB Desmond Ridder. Houston has similar aspirations this season after an incredible campaign in 2021, and the Cougars return a plethora of talent to try and meet expectations.



Of course, Houston has already secured a Big 12 spot, and their coach, Dana Holgorsen, is certainly all too familiar with the conference, but the Cougars are out to prove that they belong with the big boys in Texas.

Every Red Raiders fan remembers the come-from-behind victory last year against Houston, a game where Texas Tech trailed by 14 at halftime only to score 31 unanswered points and win 38-21. Speaking of previous matchups, Texas Tech has dominated Houston in recent memory, winning nine of the last ten and four straight. It certainly has been a one-sided affair in the last 30 years and the Red Raiders hope to keep it that way this weekend. If Tech emerges victorious, it will be its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2019 season. Easier said than done, however, as Houston, despite its 37-35 3OT scare against UTSA last week, has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball and comes into town hungry for a quality win.





