Texas Tech Picks Up Top Transfer, Stanford Edge Defender David Bailey

Texas Tech has picked up a commitment from the top player available and third overall EDGE defender in the portal this year, David Bailey from Stanford. Bailey is a rising senior who accumulated 111 tackles and 14.5 sacks across three years with The Cardinal, including seven sacks and five forced fumbles in 2024.

The 6-3, 240-pound California native is a former four star recruit and sixth overall player at his position coming out of Mater Dei high school. Bailey ultimately chose Stanford over offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, USC and many others.

After a steady increase in production during his time at Stanford, NFL evaluators see Bailey as a potential early round pick in the 2026 draft. Per Pro Football Focus, Bailey was the number one rated edge rusher in 2024 for pass rush defense giving him a grade of 93.2, and sixth in overall defensive grade at 90.9. He also showed the ability to drop back in coverage, logging 66 coverage snaps and receiving a PFF coverage grade of 87.7, coming in as the sixth best rated edge rusher in coverage.

Bailey visited Texas Tech on March 31 as his first visit after he chose to enter the portal following the firing of Stanford head coach Troy Taylor. He reportedly chose Texas Tech over Texas and UCLA who he visited later in the week.

