Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs

What you should know: TCU

Texas Tech’s four-game winning streak may have gone down the drain a week ago, but a chance to rebound is on the horizon with a road trip on tap against Texas Christian. Now sitting at 3-1 in the Big 12, the Red Raiders continue to control their own destiny as part of a four-way tie for second place in the conference.

The Horned Frogs will look to reclaim the saddle trophy that currently sits in the possession of the Red Raiders.

Tech’s win in Lubbock a year ago snapped four consecutive TCU victories in the series, which historically stands in the favor of the red and black.

The Horned Frogs have had an up-and-down season to this point and appear to be on the up following a win over Utah in Salt Lake City.

While not quite the level of turmoil as the mood was in Waco, the attitude coming out of Fort Worth was mostly sour following the Horned Frogs’ losses to SMU by 24 and a disastrous Friday night showing against Houston at home.

TCU is 0-2 at home in Big 12 games.

Fielding a bye week that mirrored that of what Tech encountered, TCU rebounded from the loss to the Cougars by duking out a physical win over the Utes in a defensive slugfest.

The Horned Frogs are led by Josh Hoover, the leader in passing in the Big 12 and a top five gunslinger in the nation.

Hoover has 16 touchdowns and six interceptions to his name to this point in the season, a testament to the high-flying offense that Dykes and offensive coordinator Kendall Briles have tried to construct.

Hoover is very much a Jeykll and Hyde situation.

There are moments of brilliance where his arm talent goes on full display, while other times he has made errant throws and struggled holding onto the football.

The Horned Frogs overall have lost nine fumbles this season, which is tied for second-most in the nation.