Texas Tech opens two-game road stretch at TCU with saddle up for grabs

in other news
Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper
We take a look at how Texas Tech graded out against Baylor
McGuire stunned at defensive effort, special teams blunders in loss to BU
Hear from coach McGuire after Tech's loss to Baylor.
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 59-35 blunder against Baylor
Jarrett gives his initial assessment of the Red Raiders' embarrassing night.
Texas Tech’s wide search for a pass rush takes unexpected turn
Tech takes an unexpected route to add to the Red Raider pass rush.
Staff Predictions: Can McGuire, Red Raiders earn tiebreaking win v. Baylor?
Our staff gives their predictions for Saturday's contest.
in other news
Grading the Red Raiders: Tech goes out with a Homecoming whimper
We take a look at how Texas Tech graded out against Baylor
McGuire stunned at defensive effort, special teams blunders in loss to BU
Hear from coach McGuire after Tech's loss to Baylor.
Takeaways from Texas Tech’s 59-35 blunder against Baylor
Jarrett gives his initial assessment of the Red Raiders' embarrassing night.
Game Details
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26
Watch it on: FOX
All-time series: Texas Tech leads, 33-30-3
What you should know: TCU
Head coach: Sonny Dykes (3rd season)
2024 record: 4-3
In the Big 12: 2-2
Texas Tech’s four-game winning streak may have gone down the drain a week ago, but a chance to rebound is on the horizon with a road trip on tap against Texas Christian. Now sitting at 3-1 in the Big 12, the Red Raiders continue to control their own destiny as part of a four-way tie for second place in the conference.
The Horned Frogs will look to reclaim the saddle trophy that currently sits in the possession of the Red Raiders.
Tech’s win in Lubbock a year ago snapped four consecutive TCU victories in the series, which historically stands in the favor of the red and black.
The Horned Frogs have had an up-and-down season to this point and appear to be on the up following a win over Utah in Salt Lake City.
While not quite the level of turmoil as the mood was in Waco, the attitude coming out of Fort Worth was mostly sour following the Horned Frogs’ losses to SMU by 24 and a disastrous Friday night showing against Houston at home.
TCU is 0-2 at home in Big 12 games.
Fielding a bye week that mirrored that of what Tech encountered, TCU rebounded from the loss to the Cougars by duking out a physical win over the Utes in a defensive slugfest.
The Horned Frogs are led by Josh Hoover, the leader in passing in the Big 12 and a top five gunslinger in the nation.
Hoover has 16 touchdowns and six interceptions to his name to this point in the season, a testament to the high-flying offense that Dykes and offensive coordinator Kendall Briles have tried to construct.
Hoover is very much a Jeykll and Hyde situation.
There are moments of brilliance where his arm talent goes on full display, while other times he has made errant throws and struggled holding onto the football.
The Horned Frogs overall have lost nine fumbles this season, which is tied for second-most in the nation.
TCU’s running game is seemingly a mess– its rushing offense sits firm at 15th in the league, only ahead of Colorado.
The Horned Frogs have not completely abandoned the ground game, however, with the employment of big bodied wide receiver Savion Williams and former QB Trent Battle taking snaps out of the back field.
Williams, a stout 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, will be a physical challenge for the Red Raiders, in the same light of what they faced with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillian. The bigger threat to the Tech defense, though, could actually come in the form of senior receiver Jack Bech.
Currently second in the Big 12 in receiving yards, Bech has been one of Hoover’s favorite targets.
For the Red Raiders to keep hold on the prestigious saddle trophy, physicality will need to be elevated compared to that of what it was against Baylor. Defensively, the Horned Frogs have been unable to stop the run, giving up an average of 164 yards per game on the ground.
TCU has given up 200-plus yards rushing three times this season, though it did hold Utah to just 68 in one of the more impressive defensive performances it has had this season.
******************************************************************************************
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.
******************************************************************************************
- WR
- WR
- ILB
- TE
- DUAL
- WR
- WR
- WR
- OG
- OT