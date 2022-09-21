Texas Tech opens Big 12 play in bitter in-state rivalry game
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
WHEN: Saturday, September 24th at 2:30 PM
WATCH IT ON: ESPN
SERIES HISTORY: Texas leads 54-17 all-time.
2021 MEETING: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35
BETTING ODDS: Texas -6.5, total O/U: 60.0
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: TEXAS LONGHORNS
2021 RECORD: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
HEAD COACH: Steve Sarkisian
AP POLL RANKING: No. 22
2022 RECORD: 2-1 (0-0)
Will this be one of the last times that Texas travels to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders?
The in-state rivals meet on Saturday to open Big 12 play in Lubbock. The Longhorns entered the 2022 season looking to improve upon a disappointing 5-7 record last year and certainly have looked the part of an improved team. Texas blew out LA-Monroe in week one, went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Alabama in week two, and beat UTSA 41-20 at home last Saturday. This weekend's game will definitely be exciting, and Texas Tech would certainly like to forget about last year's 70-35 thumping in Austin.
KEY PLAYERS
Both starting QB Quinn Ewers and backup QB Hudson Card have been practicing this week after dealing with injuries, and although we aren't 100 percent certain what Ewers' injury status will entail come Saturday, the expectation at this point is that Card will make his second consecutive start for the Longhorns. Card led Texas to a 41-20 win over UTSA last weekend, throwing for 161 yards and one touchdown for a 55.1 quarterback rating. RB Bijan Robinson poses the most difficult test on the ground for the Red Raiders so far this season, exploding for 183 yards and three touchdowns against the Roadrunners. In 2021, the Heisman hopeful ran for 137 yards on 7.6 yards per carry. WR Xavier Worthy is a dynamic playmaker and one of the best pass-catchers in the country, and slot receiver Jordan Whittington provides another solid option for Ewers/Card to throw to. On the defensive side of things, LB DeMarvion Overshown was ejected after a targeting call against UTSA, meaning that he will miss the first half of the game against Texas Tech if the ruling is upheld. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Texas has appealed the ruling. Overshown is one of the most experienced defenders on the Longhorns roster, and missing him would be a huge loss, especially in an environment like that of Texas Techs. LB Jaylan Ford leads the Longhorns in solo (16) and total (25) tackles and accounted for 15 tackles just last weekend.
MATCHUP PREDICTION
This matchup is usually a great one, minus last year's contest, and I expect Saturday to be no exception. A rowdy, sold-out crowd in Lubbock will be the toughest environment the Longhorns have played in all year, and I think that will give Texas Tech a huge boost early on. This game will come down to the quarterback play of both teams and Tech's ability to limit the damage Bijan Robinson is able to do on the ground. Donovan Smith looks to rebound after a rough game against NC State, and I think he does just that on Saturday. Texas Tech's defense has looked phenomenal this season, and if Tyree Wilson and the veteran defensive line can get to Ewers/Card early and often, it could be a long day for the Longhorns. Texas' defense is tough and experienced, but the Texas Tech offense improves, and the Red Raiders barely edge Texas in the fourth quarter for their first conference win of the season.
Score Prediction
Texas Tech - 34
Texas - 30
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US!
Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!