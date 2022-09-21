GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX WHEN: Saturday, September 24th at 2:30 PM WATCH IT ON: ESPN SERIES HISTORY: Texas leads 54-17 all-time. 2021 MEETING: Texas 70, Texas Tech 35 BETTING ODDS: Texas -6.5, total O/U: 60.0



WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: TEXAS LONGHORNS

2021 RECORD: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) HEAD COACH: Steve Sarkisian AP POLL RANKING: No. 22

2022 RECORD: 2-1 (0-0)





Will this be one of the last times that Texas travels to Lubbock to play the Red Raiders?

The in-state rivals meet on Saturday to open Big 12 play in Lubbock. The Longhorns entered the 2022 season looking to improve upon a disappointing 5-7 record last year and certainly have looked the part of an improved team. Texas blew out LA-Monroe in week one, went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Alabama in week two, and beat UTSA 41-20 at home last Saturday. This weekend's game will definitely be exciting, and Texas Tech would certainly like to forget about last year's 70-35 thumping in Austin.





KEY PLAYERS

Both starting QB Quinn Ewers and backup QB Hudson Card have been practicing this week after dealing with injuries, and although we aren't 100 percent certain what Ewers' injury status will entail come Saturday, the expectation at this point is that Card will make his second consecutive start for the Longhorns. Card led Texas to a 41-20 win over UTSA last weekend, throwing for 161 yards and one touchdown for a 55.1 quarterback rating. RB Bijan Robinson poses the most difficult test on the ground for the Red Raiders so far this season, exploding for 183 yards and three touchdowns against the Roadrunners. In 2021, the Heisman hopeful ran for 137 yards on 7.6 yards per carry. WR Xavier Worthy is a dynamic playmaker and one of the best pass-catchers in the country, and slot receiver Jordan Whittington provides another solid option for Ewers/Card to throw to. On the defensive side of things, LB DeMarvion Overshown was ejected after a targeting call against UTSA, meaning that he will miss the first half of the game against Texas Tech if the ruling is upheld. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Texas has appealed the ruling. Overshown is one of the most experienced defenders on the Longhorns roster, and missing him would be a huge loss, especially in an environment like that of Texas Techs. LB Jaylan Ford leads the Longhorns in solo (16) and total (25) tackles and accounted for 15 tackles just last weekend.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IdW1hbi4gSGlnaGxpZ2h0LiBSZWVsLiA8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9uZ2hvcm5OZXR3b3JrP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb25naG9ybk5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GQTluUzNVVTJnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v RkE5blMzVVUyZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBGb290YmFsbCAoQFRl eGFzRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4 YXNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MTMzNzg1ODg3MDM5ODk3Nj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MATCHUP PREDICTION

This matchup is usually a great one, minus last year's contest, and I expect Saturday to be no exception. A rowdy, sold-out crowd in Lubbock will be the toughest environment the Longhorns have played in all year, and I think that will give Texas Tech a huge boost early on. This game will come down to the quarterback play of both teams and Tech's ability to limit the damage Bijan Robinson is able to do on the ground. Donovan Smith looks to rebound after a rough game against NC State, and I think he does just that on Saturday. Texas Tech's defense has looked phenomenal this season, and if Tyree Wilson and the veteran defensive line can get to Ewers/Card early and often, it could be a long day for the Longhorns. Texas' defense is tough and experienced, but the Texas Tech offense improves, and the Red Raiders barely edge Texas in the fourth quarter for their first conference win of the season.



Score Prediction Texas Tech - 34

Texas - 30







