Texas Tech has had several long-standing targets in the 2025 class, rooted in deep relationships between both staff and players. That has not stopped the Red Raiders’ pursuit of other prospects, this notion including The Woodlands (TX) College Park SG Ian Inman.

A member of the CoozElite Pro16 AAU squad, Inman was in the 806 recently to take an unofficial visit and RedRaiderSports.com caught up with the soon-to-be-senior guard to recap the trip.