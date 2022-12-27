The Rebels are not expecting any bowl opt-outs and will have the whole roster at their disposal against the Red Raiders.

A up-and-down season for the Rebels this year. Ole Miss reached as high as No. 7 in the polls this season after a 7-0 start before dropping four of their last five including a gut-wrenching, season ending loss to Alabama. The Rebels are looking for a high note to end a bit of a disappointing end to the regular season.

FOUR NAMES TO KNOW-OLE MISS

Jaxson Dart-Quarterback:

Dart has had one of the best seasons by a young quarterback's in college football, throwing for 2,613 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. The sophomore is mobile with his feet, rushing for 666 positive yards this season.

Quinshon Judkins & Zach Evans-Runningbacks:

This is an uber-talented running back room for Ole Miss and will likely be the story coming out of the game either way it falls. If Texas Tech's defense can stop this group, it will be key for the Red Raiders. On the other hand, this is the Rebels bread-and-butter as they were the best rushing power-five team in the nation this season.

Red Raider fans may remember Evans from last year's matchup with TCU when he torched Tech for well over 100 yards.

Troy Brown-Linebacker:

Brown is the leading tackler for the Rebels and had a great start to the season and ended up tallying 91 total tackles along with 2.5 tackles for loss on the season. He will be one of the biggest problems for the Red Raider offense.