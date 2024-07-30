A late injury in fall camp for Texas Tech defensive end Isaac Smith nixed his 2023 season coming out of his strong end to the 2022 season, leading to an extremely frustrating and long rehab process to get back on the field.

Smith's injury was different than most, having three torn ligaments in his knee, and playing with the injuries during his breakout in 2022, but the late fall camp discovery of the injuries necessitated the surgery and rehab process.

"It was hurting during practice and I was like I needed to stop, I need to stop trying to push through," Smith said. "Out team doctor came over and checked me out, I went and got an MRI."

"The next day they came back with good news and bad news. The bad news was that I had torn my ACL, MCL and meniscus. The good news, or somewhat of a weird coincidence, was that it was torn prior to that, probably a year or two."

Smith's rehab has been complete for some time now, going through individual drills back in spring ball for the Red Raiders, but Tech's edge rusher is excited for fall camp in 2024.

"Last season was the first year I've ever missed playing football in my life," Smith said. "I had to find the light at the end of the tunnel, like being able to help out with the younger guys and stuff on the sideline, help out during practice where I could help while focusing on my rehab."

With some specific goals set for himself during fall camp, Smith hopes to be able to improve his game to take the next step that was hoped for him to take in 2023.

"I want to be more versatile in my stances," Smith said. "Now that I'm playing a bit more of both positions, being able to come out of a three-point and a two-point stance, being able to throw off the offensive linemen, being able to do that will help me quite a bit too."

Looking back to Smith's impact in 2022 and expected impact in 2023, the excitement around the young edge rusher in the building is as high as it was last season and Smith possesses some lofty expectations for himself heading into the season.

"I just feel like playing with a high motor and understanding the playbook is a really big part of who I am," Smith said. "I just try to play with 100% effort every single play."

Smith will be a part of a deep and well rounded outside linebacker room for the Red Raiders, a group that will be full of competition for snaps. With Smith back in the saddle, it will be interesting to see the role that he is able to carve for himself this season.