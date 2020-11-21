RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech offers rising 2022 ATH Braylin Presley

Texas Tech offers rising 2022 ATH Braylin Presley
One of the top players in Oklahoma in the 2022 class, Bixby athlete Braylin Presley announced an offer from Texas Tech yesterday.
One look at Presley's highlights will tell you all you need to know, as the versatile athlete has speed for days and plays running back, receiver and returns kicks for his 9-0 Bixby Spartans.
What you need to know...
... Presley holds nine total offers, including Big 12 rivals Kansas and Oklahoma State
... Offered by Texas Tech and Tulsa on Friday, Presley went out later that night and put up the following stat line in a playoff game vs Del City:
17 carries, 111 rushing yards, five receptions, 76 yards receiving, four (4) total touchdowns
... Presley is the younger brother of Oklahoma State freshman receiver Brennan Presley
Texas Tech coaches: "I’ve been in contact with coach (Preston) Pehrson and coach (Julian) Wilson, they are some of the coaches who have reached out to me"
Staff likes: "I think they recruited me as an athlete. They said they like my quickness and change of direction and just my playmaking."
Reaction to Texas Tech offer: "I was a little shocked but I was very blessed, happy and overwhelmed. I’ve actually been following Texas Tech since Patrick Mahomes so it was amazing to receive an offer!"
Blessed beyond measure to say I have received an offer from the university of Texas Tech!! #gunsup @CoachPehrson @samspiegs @BrandonDrumm247 @Josh_Scoop pic.twitter.com/M25AeiPxvA— braylin (@braylinpres2022) November 20, 2020
Staying in Oklahoma vs. going out of state: "Well obviously I’m just taking my time with the recruiting process. I want to stay close to family but I wanna finish out the season and win another championship, then kind of look at all the schools. I want to take my visits and see what schools I would like to attend."
Schools standing out: "I’ve been talking to a lot of colleges - Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Georgia, and many more."
Goals for the rest of the season: "Well first and foremost I want to win a third state championship with my team and coaches. I also want to surpass my rushing and receiving yards from last year and just improve overall."
Analytics - Presented by Tracking Football
RedRaiderSports has teamed up with Tracking Football to provide analytics and athletic testing stats on high school prospects. Per trackingfootball.com:
"The NCAA-compliant scouting service Tracking Football uses a mathematical formula to develop a “Player Athletic Index” (PAI). The model lays out on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0 with 2.0 the average FCS player and 3.0 the average Power 5 conference player. The score is calculated using verified information on a player’s position, body weight, height, high school track & field performance, and multi-sport activity. The PAI score is largely based on how athletic a players’ results are compared to over 100,000 profiles Tracking Football has in its backlog. The PAI only works if a prospect has an official high school track & field result. For context, nearly 60 percent of FBS recruits since 2014 participated in track and field."
|PAI
|100M
|200M
|Long Jump
|
2.4
|
11.30
|
22.14
|
19'04"
The average Power 5 conference player has a PAI of 3.0, and the average Texas Tech running back PAI is 3.1. Presley lists a score of 2.4 out of 5.0.
Presley's time of 11.30 in the 100M is in the 84th percentile for the class of 2022, in the 39th percentile for Big 12 running backs and is in the 20th percentile for Texas Tech running backs since 2010.
Presley's time of 22.14 in the 200M is in the 97th percentile for the 2022 class, in the 83rd percentile for Big 12 running backs and in the 67th percentile for Texas Tech running backs since 2010.
Presley's Long Jump of 19 foot, 4 inches is in the 24th percentile for Big 12 running backs and in the 14th percentile for Texas Tech running backs since 2010.
All of the above data is per Tracking Football.