RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech offers rising 2022 ATH Braylin Presley

One of the top players in Oklahoma in the 2022 class, Bixby athlete Braylin Presley announced an offer from Texas Tech yesterday.

One look at Presley's highlights will tell you all you need to know, as the versatile athlete has speed for days and plays running back, receiver and returns kicks for his 9-0 Bixby Spartans.

What you need to know...

... Presley holds nine total offers, including Big 12 rivals Kansas and Oklahoma State

... Offered by Texas Tech and Tulsa on Friday, Presley went out later that night and put up the following stat line in a playoff game vs Del City:

17 carries, 111 rushing yards, five receptions, 76 yards receiving, four (4) total touchdowns

... Presley is the younger brother of Oklahoma State freshman receiver Brennan Presley

Texas Tech coaches: "I’ve been in contact with coach (Preston) Pehrson and coach (Julian) Wilson, they are some of the coaches who have reached out to me"

Staff likes: "I think they recruited me as an athlete. They said they like my quickness and change of direction and just my playmaking."

Reaction to Texas Tech offer: "I was a little shocked but I was very blessed, happy and overwhelmed. I’ve actually been following Texas Tech since Patrick Mahomes so it was amazing to receive an offer!"