Crandall (TX) tight end Joshua Smith has seen his stock rise recently. The reason is due to his combination of size and athleticism. Mississippi was the first team to offer him in May 2022, and now Texas Tech is the latest program to join the mix.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer from the Red Raiders and his overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... The Red Raiders offered Smith on June 8 and has 11 offers, including Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, Texas Southern, Toledo, Tulsa, UAB, and UTSA.

... He was named to the District 7-5A Division II first team as a wide receiver. He finished the season with 52 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns.

... He also competes in track and field for the Pirates, running the 200-meters, 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays, per athletic.net.

Recruiting process: "For me, the whole recruiting process has been fun. I'm not only being recruited as a wide receiver but also as a tight end and other positions. So that has been really great."