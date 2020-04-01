Texas Tech offers All-Conference JUCO tight end Austin Jarrard
It's been quite a week for American River College tight end Austin Jarrard, who picked up his first offer from Central Florida last Thursday and earlier today picked up his newest offer from Texas Tech and tight ends coach Luke Wells.
What you need to know...
... Jarrard has two offers so far, from Texas Tech and UCF.
... He caught 26 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.
... Jarrard was named First Team All-Conference tight end on the California Community College Football Coaches Association 2019 Region I Football Team.
Luke Wells: "I came in contact with coach Luke Wells, he hit me up via Twitter and then got my number. Great guy, had a couple great conversations with him. Really felt what I've gone through to get where I am today and he's just a great guy."
Playing style as a TE: "I would say that I'm better at receiving but I'm continuing to improve on my blocking because I want to be an all-around just great tight end. Guys like George Kittle, I've been watching a lot of his film and I try to take after what he does. I like to block because I know that's important, it's also nice to catch touchdowns here and there but I just want to be an all-around great tight end."
Super excited to receive my second D1 offer from Texas Tech University‼️#gunsup @coachlukewells @Coach_Ohout pic.twitter.com/UGQBej9xYj— austin jarrard (@a_jarrard) April 1, 2020
Staying home for college? Jarrard is originally from El Dorado, California, and says finding the right fit is more important for him than geography when it comes to choosing his next home.
"I have a lot of people I care about up here, obviously, but not any blood related family up here. Mostly people that have helped me along the way and yeah it'd be tough to leave them but I gotta do what's best for me to help me for my future."
Other schools: "Honestly, I haven't been in contact with too many schools other than Tech and UCF recently, I've just been getting a couple follows here and there on Twitter. I'm just being patient, waiting for them to come in. I know if I just work hard they'll keep coming so that's what I'm gonna do."
Sophomore season goals: "I believe I had a weaker part of the season at the beginning of my freshman year and I just want to come out stronger and more explosive at the beginning of the year and continue that all the way through."
COVID-19 and recruiting: "My recruitment is all pretty recent so I've just been doing my research, staying at home, just following the guidelines that have been given to us. Still been working out a little bit, getting out of the house, getting on the field and going on a run here and there. Just doing push ups, sit ups at home. Doing research on these colleges just to see which ones best fits me for the future."
Commitment timeline: Jarrard is a May 2021 grad, and right now said his recruitment is wide open with no commitment date set.