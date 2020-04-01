It's been quite a week for American River College tight end Austin Jarrard, who picked up his first offer from Central Florida last Thursday and earlier today picked up his newest offer from Texas Tech and tight ends coach Luke Wells.

What you need to know...

... Jarrard has two offers so far, from Texas Tech and UCF.

... He caught 26 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

... Jarrard was named First Team All-Conference tight end on the California Community College Football Coaches Association 2019 Region I Football Team.

Luke Wells: "I came in contact with coach Luke Wells, he hit me up via Twitter and then got my number. Great guy, had a couple great conversations with him. Really felt what I've gone through to get where I am today and he's just a great guy."

Playing style as a TE: "I would say that I'm better at receiving but I'm continuing to improve on my blocking because I want to be an all-around just great tight end. Guys like George Kittle, I've been watching a lot of his film and I try to take after what he does. I like to block because I know that's important, it's also nice to catch touchdowns here and there but I just want to be an all-around great tight end."