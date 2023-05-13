Texas Tech offers 2026 Carthage QB Jett Surratt
The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Jett Surratt, a 2026 pro-style quarterback from Carthage (TX). The offer is his third, as he has others from incoming Big 12 conference member Houston and UTSA.
RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss that offer and his recruitment process.
What you need to know...
...He has three total offers: Texas Tech, Houston, and UTSA.
...He is the son of Carthage head football coach Scott Surratt, who led the Bulldogs to their ninth state football championship in December.
...He also competes in golf, where he helped lead Carthage to the District 17-4A championship while winning the individual title.
Can you describe how the recruiting process is going for you?
"Yes sir, it's definitely new to me, with me being a freshman and this being the first year I have received any offers, but it's gone great so far. I love being able to talk to coaches and hear what they have to say and get the information on what they are around all the time at their schools and what they are looking for in the players they recruit."
What was your reaction to the offer from Texas Tech?
"Man, I was extremely excited to receive an offer from Tech! I watch a bunch of the games, and I love the style of offense they run. Patrick Mahomes is my favorite player in the NFL, with his electrifying plays and the magic he produces on the field, so I've just been a fan of Tech ever since he showed up there. Coach (Zach) Kittley and I had a great conversation, and he talked about all of the talents he has been around. Then he threw my name in there with some of the best, and it is truly a blessing to hear that from him and to receive an offer from such a prestigious university!"
What is your connection like with the Texas Tech coaches? Who do you communicate with the most?
"The coaches and I mainly just follow each other on our socials. Coach Kittley told me he would stay in touch and gave me his phone number as well as coach Cochran. They told me to just holler at them if I needed anything."
Who are some of the other schools you're hearing from the most right now?
"The ones I've talked to the most lately are Texas, SMU, Baylor, and Oklahoma. Texas and Oklahoma both invited me to come down to their Elite Camps. I talked to Baylor a couple of weeks ago, and they said they would show their quarterback coach my film. SMU was down here today, and they looked at my film and my highlight tape from the spring, and they said that the QB coach for SMU should be down here to watch me throw next Monday."
Any other visits or camps that you have scheduled?
"No sir, I do not. I want to go to some camps, but as of right now, I do not have any visits or camps scheduled."
How high is Texas Tech on your list of schools?
"Oh man, I love Texas Tech! I love Tech's offense and how the team just functions as a whole. Texas Tech is definitely high up on my list of schools!"
How is the offseason going?
"Off-season is going great! We've been in spring football for a little while now, and I'm excited and looking forward to summer workouts! Being the quarterback means being the leader of the team, so I have to take control and lead my team. I love being around my group of guys, and I wouldn't trade them for the world. They are all like brothers to me, and I've grown up my whole life being around all of them, so we know we can trust each other and get better together. Playing football with my best friends every day is truly a blast!"