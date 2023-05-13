The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered Jett Surratt, a 2026 pro-style quarterback from Carthage (TX). The offer is his third, as he has others from incoming Big 12 conference member Houston and UTSA.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss that offer and his recruitment process.

What you need to know...

...He has three total offers: Texas Tech, Houston, and UTSA.

...He is the son of Carthage head football coach Scott Surratt, who led the Bulldogs to their ninth state football championship in December.

...He also competes in golf, where he helped lead Carthage to the District 17-4A championship while winning the individual title.

Can you describe how the recruiting process is going for you?

"Yes sir, it's definitely new to me, with me being a freshman and this being the first year I have received any offers, but it's gone great so far. I love being able to talk to coaches and hear what they have to say and get the information on what they are around all the time at their schools and what they are looking for in the players they recruit."

What was your reaction to the offer from Texas Tech?

"Man, I was extremely excited to receive an offer from Tech! I watch a bunch of the games, and I love the style of offense they run. Patrick Mahomes is my favorite player in the NFL, with his electrifying plays and the magic he produces on the field, so I've just been a fan of Tech ever since he showed up there. Coach (Zach) Kittley and I had a great conversation, and he talked about all of the talents he has been around. Then he threw my name in there with some of the best, and it is truly a blessing to hear that from him and to receive an offer from such a prestigious university!"