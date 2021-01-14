The Texas Tech coaches made three new offers to 2022 prospects around the state of Texas on Wednesday. One of them was to Aledo tight end Jason Llewellyn, who the staff has been recruiting for some time now.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech became offer No. 6 for Llewellyn, joining the likes of Baylor, Indiana, Michigan State, Rice and Yale.

... Per dallasnews.com, Llewellyn has caught 13 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown on the season

... Llewellyn and his Aledo Bearcats will play for the 5A Division 2 state championship this Friday vs. Crosby. The game is at 1 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas Tech coaches: "I've been messaging back and forth a lot with Luke Wells and Matt Wells, both of them for a little bit now. Last year Luke came out to one of our practices during the playoffs and he was looking at some other dudes but I guess I caught his eye. They've stayed in touch with me since then. It's been awesome, they've been really great."

Strengths as a player: "I'm really a guy that can do it all. In our offense at Aledo I'm put on the line blocking, I'm put in the slot, out wide, wherever they need me to go that's where I'm put.

The Tech offense would be the same way, what they're telling is they'd use me in-line, out wide, just wherever they need me."