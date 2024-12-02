Texas Tech OC Zach Kittley to become FAU head coach, reports say

Texas Tech will be searching for a new offensive coordinator heading into the 2025 season as Tech OC Zach Kittley has accepted the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic, just days after Tech announced the firing of defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

Zach Kittley has led the Red Raiders to the best offensive season under his tenure after being head coach Joey McGuire's original hire in ahead of the 2022 season.

Kittley will now return to the group-of-five level where he orchestrated one of the nation's best offenses in 2021 as offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky after his time at the FCS level at Houston Baptist.

With the hiring, Kittley, 33, will be a first time head coach and the youngest FBS head coach, not turning 34 until August 14.

Tech is now in search for the second offensive coordinator under McGuire.