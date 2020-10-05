RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech Notebook: "Our time is coming"

As mentioned on the Big 12 Teleconference, Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said quarterback Alan Bowman is in great spirits. Nothing is broken or fractured and he is day-to-day. Bowman is dealing with an ankle injury.

To jump forward quite a bit, DL Tony Bradford Jr let it slip that Nelson Mbanasor is out for the year. No Texas Tech coach has confirmed this publicly at this time.

To begin his opening statement, Wells said he was proud of his players from Saturday's game. The offense came out and put themselves in a position to win but mistakes early cost them. Special teams, the kicking game... Wells emphasized he was proud of his guys and that "our time is coming."

Later in the press conference, a question was asked about all the close games and what it'll take to finally win one of those. Wells, again, harped on the little mistakes, and reiterated some things he mentioned when he and the staff we first hired.

"When we took this job over," Wells said, "no one inside this building thought it was an overnight -- just we're going to roll the ball out and win games, and it's tough in this league. This league is very competitive. You see the Sooner who have been in the college football playoff... Yeah, they're 0-2 in this league, and Texas could be 0-2. We could be 2-0, we're not. We're 0-2 as well. Iowa State is 2-0 right now in the league, and it's come to down to last couple minutes of the game who wins by then.

"We're close, and I will say this. Our time is coming. Our time is coming. I believe. I believe in this program. I believe in this plan to win, and I believe in these players and the way they continue to come in here and grind it and work and we continue to recruit the right way and develop our guys the right way.

"And I fully expected to be 3-0. I fully expected to walk in and beat Texas. I fully expected to go into Manhattan and win, and so did everybody else in this program that got on the plane to Manhattan. We believe to win, that we were going to win, and we're going to believe we're going to win going into Ames this week against a program that is very, very good and very established and we have a lot of respect for.

"But internally, there is a lot of belief here, and I do believe that we got to keep grinding. We got to keep knocking on the door. At some point, that door's going to open, and hopefully we don't just stick our little toe in there and stop it. We slam the door wide open and throw it open. I do believe our time is coming. I got a great belief and faith in that."

Regarding special teams, Wells said they will correct those errors this week on the punting and kicking, whether it's a mechanical issue like a golf swing.

On the performance of Utah State transfer Henry Colombi, Wells said he did a great job coming in on Saturday. Wells said you could see he got comfortable and into the flow of the game. The starting spot will be decided as the week goes on for Iowa State.

Wells also talked about the running backs and the performance of Xavier White and his breakout game against the Wildcats. Wells said he thinks he will continue to earn touches and just needs to learn to lower his pads to avoid targeting.