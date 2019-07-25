Houston Hightower wide receiver Latrell Neville is, simply stated, one of the best players in the nation. He holds 37 offers from many of the top programs in the country, and is ranked as a high 4-star prospect and the No. 96 overall player in the 2021 class per Rivals.

Recently the 6-foot-4 wideout named Texas Tech in his top 10.

What you need to know...

... Neville announced his offer from Texas Tech back on January 28th.

... Neville also holds offers from Big 12 rivals Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. In fact, the only Big 12 programs to not have offered the talented wide receiver are Iowa State and West Virginia.

... Neville also has offers from in-state programs Houston, SMU, Texas A&M and Texas Southern.

Relationship with the coaches: "I talk to coach Wells a lot as well as coach Juice. I have a strong relationship with them."