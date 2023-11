Texas Tech offered 2025 wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson back on May 10th, but things have been quiet since regarding Johnson and the Red Raiders. That's no longer the case after Johnson took an important visit this week for Texas Tech's Thursday night win over TCU.

The 5-foot-11 speedster made the trip to Lubbock with his high school quarterback and good friend Lloyd "Chub" Jones III. Jones III, of course, would announce his commitment to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, and playing together at the next level is something that's of high interest to both Johnson and Jones III.

"Yeah, that's what we talked about. We've been talking about it. (His commitment) is going to make my recruitment way, way different. I say that because why not play with my quarterback that I've been playing with since I was little?"