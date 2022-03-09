Texas Tech looks to put their Big 12 Tournament woes behind them

GAME DETAILS

WHERE: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO WHEN: 8:30 PM, Thursday | Mar. 10th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech has a 19-20 record against Iowa State on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won five of their last six matchups with the Cyclones.

IOWA STATE CYCLONES 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT IOWA STATE?

• The Cyclones are 20-11 this season, and they’re seventh in the Big 12 standings with an 7-11 conference record. • Iowa State is unranked, and they’re 4-6 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Xavier, Memphis, Texas Tech, and Texas. • The Cyclones have the 269th scoring offense in the country, and they’re 176th in field goal percentage. ISU is 244th in three-point field goal percentage and 212th in three-pointers made. • Iowa State has the 24th ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 142nd in field goal percentage defense. ISU’s defense is 14th in turnovers forced, 28th in steals per game, and 173rd in blocks per game. • The Cyclones are No. 39 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re ranked 136th in offensive efficiency and 10th in defensive efficiency. • Iowa State has six wins over teams ranked in the KenPom top 50 (Memphis, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Oklahoma).

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. IOWA STATE DEFENSE

IOWA STATE OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

THREE CYCLONES TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

IZAIAH BROCKINGTON | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | SENIOR

Brockington leads the Cyclones in scoring with 17.5 points per game, and he leads the team in rebounding with 7.2 boards per game. He finished the regular season third in the Big 12 Conference in scoring and third in rebounds. Brockington is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from behind the arc. He scored 26 points with 18 rebounds in two games against Texas Tech this season.

Content Loading

TYRESE HUNTER | 6-FOOT | GUARD | FRESHMAN

Hunter was recently named the Big 12 freshman of the year, and he earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshmen team for his efforts this season. He is second on the team in scoring with 10.8 points per game, and he leads the offense in assists with 5 dimes per game. Hunter leads the Iowa State defense and is third in the Big 12 Conference with 1.9 steals per game.

Content Loading

GABE KALSCHEUR | 6-FOOT-4 | GUARD | SENIOR

Kalscheur is third on the Cyclones in scoring with 9.4 points per game, and he’s third in assists with 1.8 dimes per game. He's third on the team in steals with 1.2 per game, and he's second in three-pointers made with 1.2 per game. Kalscheur scored 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting in their last game against Baylor, and he's shooting 48.9 percent from the field in his last six games.

Content Loading

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: