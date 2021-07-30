The Texas Tech coaches hosted a group of top recruits on Thursday for a Junior Day.

Several of the prospects on campus arrived already holding an offer from the Red Raiders, and included in that group was Lucas Lovejoy athlete Jaxson Lavender.

Lavender earned his offer from Tech after camp in early June, and returned to the South Plains for the second time this summer.

What you need to know...

... Lavender holds seven (7) total offers, including Kansas, SMU, TCU and others

... As a sophomore Lavender put up the following numbers:

- 45 catches for 463 yards and two touchdowns receiving

- 21 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns rushing

- 735 kick return yards and two kick return touchdowns

- 54 passing yards and one passing touchdown

- 12 tackles

... For his efforts he was named the District 7-5A DII Special Teams MVP and 1st team All-State returner