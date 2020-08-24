RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech lands Texas A&M transfer DE Tyree Wilson

With just under three weeks left until the 2020 season kicks off, the Texas Tech coaches have added to the roster in a big way.

Former Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Wilson entered the transfer portal on Feb. 13, but has now found his new home in Lubbock, TX. Even better for Texas Tech, Wilson will he walking-on this fall, and chose to walk-on at Tech over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and SMU among others. Expect Wilson to be put on scholarship in the spring of 2021.

Wilson, listed at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds according to the official Texas A&M roster, redshirted as a true freshman in 2018 before appearing in 12 games as part of a rotation in 2019. In those 12 games, Wilson totaled 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and one-and-a-half sacks.

Wilson, who will also apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility, potentially gives the Red Raiders another big body to play on the defensive line and pair with Eli Howard, Tony Bradford Jr, Jaylon Hutchings, Nelson Mbanasor, Devin Drew, Gilbert Ibeneme, Nick McCann, Philip Blidi and more.

Wilson currently has three years to play three. If he has to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules, he will start his Texas Tech career in 2021 with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a recruit, Wilson was ranked as a 5.7 3-star prospect, the No. 65 player in Texas and the No. 26 weakside defensive end in the country. He chose Texas A&M over Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas and Washington State among others.