Head Coach Chris Beard has done it again, landing a highly sought after grad transfer from SFA, TJ Holyfield. Recently visiting Texas Tech, Kansas, and Illinois, Holyfield decided to shut his recruitment down and commit to the Red Raiders. After Rivals recently updated their 2019 class recruiting rankings, Texas Tech now sits at the No. 12 ranked class in the nation.

HOW HE FITS

Holyfield is a 6-foot-8 forward. With Texas Tech losing graduating seniors Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens, there's a clear need and fit for Holyfield to come in and play big minutes in the front court. Holyfield is not your traditional big. He is mobile and can shoot it too, as he has made 64 3-pointers in his career. Where he also excels is defensively. Holyfield is that rare player that in his last season averaged more than 1 steal and more than 1 block per game as well. Well rounded big men like Holyfield are a rare commodity in college basketball. Another fit is Holyfield hails from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Albuquerque is about 300 miles from Lubbock, TX so it's a geographical fit as well.

"My visit to Texas Tech went great. The program was better than I expected. The plan Coach Beard and the rest of the staff have in place for me showed me why seniors and grad transfers excel there. Being able to see how the program was ran from the inside also helped clear up why they've been so successful this past couple of years." — TJ Holyfield

BIG GAME PLAYER

Some players rise to the occasion in big games and TJ is certainly one of them. In a non-conference showdown vs Mississippi State, TJ went for 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Later in the season against Missouri, Holyfield dropped 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while shooting 7/11 from the field. In SFA's Southland Conference Tournament, Holyfield had back to back double-doubles to help his team win that championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament. That NCAA Tournament game was, of course, against Texas Tech in Dallas. Holyfield had a solid game vs the Red Raiders and he was a team leader for a Lumberjacks team that gave TTU all sorts of fits that night. He was one of four 'Jacks in double figures, finishing with 10 points, 4 rebounds and an assist while shooting 50% from the field.

The journey continues in Lubbock! I'm happy to announce I've committed to the 2019 Big 12 Champions! Excited to be a part of the Red Raider family and ready to get back on the court again! 🙌🏽🙏🏽 #GunsUp #WreckEm

🔴⚫🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/DOLTWz3lqN — TJ Holyfield (@teejayy_22) May 11, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Well...yeah.

ROSTER UPDATE