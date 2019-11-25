The Red Raiders will face Texas this Friday for the last game of the season, but the Texas Tech coaches already notched a win against the Longhorns today on the recruiting trail by landing Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji. The 6-foot-4, 192-pound receiver held 12 total offers, but had been focused on a handful of schools before making his decision - Texas Tech, Texas, SMU, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Fouonji officially visited Texas Tech for the Oklahoma State game and had this to say about his recruitment following the visit...

I'm looking for a place where I can see myself the next four years, both on the field and off the field. Of course, I want to play for a passing team, somewhere that I can improve myself as a wide receiver and get my hands on the ball. — Loic Fouonji

This commitment to the Red Raiders is a huge win on the recruiting trail for Matt Wells and his coaching staff, especially when you consider the "keeping West Texas talent in West Texas" comments from Wells shortly after his hire last year.

The newest commitment even commented about Matt Wells being so involved in his recruitment over the summer...

It is unique to have the head coach (Matt Wells) so involved in my recruitment, he has stressed how much they want me to join the program and has made me feel like a priority. — Loic Founonji

Fouonji and his Midland Lee teammates are still alive in the Texas high school playoffs, and the Rebels will face Southlake Carroll this Friday night in Abilene at 7pm. Through 12 games played, the standout receiver has 68 catches for 1,425 yards and 22 touchdowns. Fouonji not only puts up these video game numbers receiving, but is also the place kicker and punter for the Rebels.

Matt Clare - Recruiting Analyst

"The coaches already have a stacked recruiting class at wide receiver, but never stopped recruiting Fouonji and that persistency really paid off. Regardless of the other commitments, Fouonji is a playmaker that could contribute immediately, which is something the new coaching staff is looking for as they continue to churn the roster and create competition. At 6-foot-4 and growing, this is yet another big target on the outside for this Red Raiders' offense."

Ben Golan - Recruiting Analyst

"Landing Loic Fouonji is huge for Tech, this coaching staff and is very impressive for multiple reasons. First, the player. Loic is 6-foot-4, can run, can go up and get it, he's really the total package as a wideout and I'd put his numbers up against any 5-star in the nation. He also returns kicks, handles Midland Lee's kickoffs and is their punter as well, so just in case this whole receiver thing doesn't work out he is versatile. But on the recruiting trail Texas Tech just landed their No. 1 target who had offers from all the in-state powers plus Arkansas, Oklahoma State, USC and the list just keeps going. Fouonji is a West Texas kid who has been a priority for a long time, going back to Kingsbury's staff, and Matt Wells and company were able to pick things right up and today got his commitment. Fouonji is currently a 3-star on Rivals, he used to be a 4-star and for some reason his rating decreased this offseason, but with how good his senior year has been he is deserving of a bump back to 4-star status at the very least. Other recruiting websites have Fouonji ranked much higher, and his commitment to the Red Raiders today is a huge deal."

Sam Spiegelman - National Analyst, Rivals.com