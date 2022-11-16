The Texas Tech coaches just continue stockpiling talented players in the 2023 class, with the latest commitment coming from Abernathy athlete Anthony White.

White was a long time target for Texas Tech and several other schools, such as Mississippi State, Texas, UTSA and Vanderbilt among others.

At the end of the day White decided to stay home and chose a preferred walk-on spot at Texas Tech over a total of 12 scholarship opportunities.

"I would say the coaching staff and the relationship I have with them throughout the whole journey of my recruiting. It's very close to home, family is here and it's a good environment."

White's recruitment to Texas Tech was led by director of player personnel James Blanchard, head coach Joey McGuire and secondary coach Marcel Yates.

"They've been seeing me as a Red Raider fan and a Red Raider player. All three of them are for sure the top three relationships that I've had and those relationships are really the reason I'm picking Texas Tech.

They were very excited for me picking Texas Tech. First thing they said was 'Lets go!' and 'Let's get that knee right and let's put a show on'."