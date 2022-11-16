Texas Tech lands local standout ATH Anthony White
The Texas Tech coaches just continue stockpiling talented players in the 2023 class, with the latest commitment coming from Abernathy athlete Anthony White.
White was a long time target for Texas Tech and several other schools, such as Mississippi State, Texas, UTSA and Vanderbilt among others.
At the end of the day White decided to stay home and chose a preferred walk-on spot at Texas Tech over a total of 12 scholarship opportunities.
"I would say the coaching staff and the relationship I have with them throughout the whole journey of my recruiting. It's very close to home, family is here and it's a good environment."
White's recruitment to Texas Tech was led by director of player personnel James Blanchard, head coach Joey McGuire and secondary coach Marcel Yates.
"They've been seeing me as a Red Raider fan and a Red Raider player. All three of them are for sure the top three relationships that I've had and those relationships are really the reason I'm picking Texas Tech.
They were very excited for me picking Texas Tech. First thing they said was 'Lets go!' and 'Let's get that knee right and let's put a show on'."
Unfortunately, White suffered a serious knee injury in February 2022 which didn't allow him to play his senior season.
Months removed from his injury, White says his rehab is going well.
"It's all been good. Just been rehabbing and trying to get back to my normal self. I'm looking to get back to 100% by track season."
White will finish out his senior season at Abernathy high school before enrolling at Texas Tech in June 2023.
The 6-foot, 180 pound playmaker can play either side of the ball but most likely sees his future in the secondary.
"I'd really love to play both sides as a safety and wide receiver because that's how I've been doing but if it's down for me to pick a side, defense is the way to go. I just love playing defense. Defense is going to win championships for sure."
White's message to Texas Tech fans is simple: he's coming in to be a playmaker, a good teammate and do whatever is needed to help this program win.
"I'm gonna be bringing all the energy, all the big plays, even the small plays are gonna be big plays, I'm always gonna be there to help other people. Whatever I gotta do, I'll be there."
As a junior White put up 1,331 all-purpose yards, 61 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, five interceptions and 19 total touchdowns
Those numbers helped White get selected to the Padilla Poll 3A D2 All-State 1st Team Offense. He was also named 1st Team All-District wide receiver and strong safety.
As a sophomore he set personal records of 11.44 in the 100 meter and 23.64 in the 200 meter.
Along with 25 scholarship commitments, Texas Tech now has two preferred walk-on pledges with White joining Midway OL Garrett Morphis who announced his decision back in September.