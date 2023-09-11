Texas Tech lands its highest-rated recruit of all time in WR Micah Hudson
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, director of scouting Brian Nance, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson and the rest of the staff have done it, landing five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson as he has officially announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
Hudson is in rare air. He's the first ever high school five-star to commit to Texas Tech in the Rivals era, and only the second ever five-star at all behind junior college athlete Robert Johnson in 2004.
Like every other team across the country, Texas Tech poured everything it had into Hudson, and the specific relationships with the Red Raider staff resulted in his verbal pledge over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.
"The relationships with the coaches. I see a lot in them. I see a lot of the things that they do and stuff. Coach Juice (Johnson) is a great coach, he's all about the little details and he's also high on religion so he sends me quotes and stuff. Sending me screenshots and stuff. I like how he does that.
Coach (Brian) Nance, he's just a great guy. I've known him since he was at Baylor so I just love having a good relationship with him.
It was fun playing basketball at coach (Joey) McGuire's house. I'd have to say he's just different, you know what I mean? The way he talks to everybody, like he doesn't put on a front or anything. He just acts the same around everybody. That's what I like about him. He's just real, he's gonna make sure you have everything you need, and he just wants you to work hard you know what I mean?"
Not to be dismissed is Texas Tech quarterback commit Will Hammond and the close bond he built with Hudson. Hutto high school is just 48 miles from Lake Belton, and the two Central Texas-area standouts have stayed in consistent contact since Hammond's commitment to the Red Raiders back in December. It was important for Hudson to have a top-flight quarterback with him at the next level, and he certainly took notice of Hammond's outstanding performance at the Elite 11 too.
"Yeah, I like Will (Hammond). I just like the way that he slings the ball and stuff. He's just a great quarterback. He texts me all the time, even him just checking in or just sending me a joke or something. We can just play around. He's a real chill dude but also real serious when its time to go to work and stuff like that. And also like he's underrated. Nobody really knew about him at first and now he went crazy at the Elite 11. Everybody is about to know who he is."
The 6-foot, 195 pound Hudson put up 1793 total yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior, and he's drawn comparisons to former Lake Travis and Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson, currently of the New York Jets.
Along with being ranked as the nation's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 6 overall prospect, Hudson is also a standout in basketball, track & field and soccer, where he plays goalie for the Lake Belton Broncos.
Another factor that might have helped Tech - big or small - was the fact that Hudson is a Red Raider legacy. His dad Desmond Royal was a defensive lineman in Lubbock in the late 80's and one of the top sack-getters in program history.
Hudson joins a Texas Tech wide receiver class that includes Madisonville's LJ Johnson and Bryan's Tyson Turner.
The Red Raiders are also actively recruiting and looking to flip Mesquite Horn's Cedric Lott, who is currently committed to Boston College.