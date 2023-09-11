Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, director of scouting Brian Nance, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, wide receivers coach Juice Johnson and the rest of the staff have done it, landing five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson as he has officially announced his commitment to Texas Tech.

Hudson is in rare air. He's the first ever high school five-star to commit to Texas Tech in the Rivals era, and only the second ever five-star at all behind junior college athlete Robert Johnson in 2004.

Like every other team across the country, Texas Tech poured everything it had into Hudson, and the specific relationships with the Red Raider staff resulted in his verbal pledge over Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.

"The relationships with the coaches. I see a lot in them. I see a lot of the things that they do and stuff. Coach Juice (Johnson) is a great coach, he's all about the little details and he's also high on religion so he sends me quotes and stuff. Sending me screenshots and stuff. I like how he does that.

Coach (Brian) Nance, he's just a great guy. I've known him since he was at Baylor so I just love having a good relationship with him.

It was fun playing basketball at coach (Joey) McGuire's house. I'd have to say he's just different, you know what I mean? The way he talks to everybody, like he doesn't put on a front or anything. He just acts the same around everybody. That's what I like about him. He's just real, he's gonna make sure you have everything you need, and he just wants you to work hard you know what I mean?"