Texas Tech landed Guelph (Canada) defensive back Devynn Cromwell , he is the second defensive back to commit to the Red Raiders out of the transfer portal after Fairmont State’s Jovon Jackson pledged to Tech last week.

Cromwell is extremely fast, posting a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 6.86 60-yard dash, which are outstanding numbers from a football perspective.

The Red Raiders are getting an All-Canadian defensive back who has made 29 tackles and recorded two interceptions and seven pass deflections in his two years with Guelph at the safety position.

Cromwell chose the Red Raiders after an official visit to Lubbock in early December. He also took an official visit to Big 12 foe West Virginia a week after, but ultimately opted to head to Texas Tech.

Cromwell will arrive in Lubbock with two seasons of eligibility remaining.