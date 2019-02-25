"It was cool being one of the youngest guys on the team and having college coaches in Lubbock coming to see me. That part was pretty cool, but it feels good to be committed and know where I will go after high school."

"I felt like it was the right timing, I really didn't want to be overwhelmed by the recruiting process and just enjoy my high school experience," McKinzie said. "I knew where I wanted to play and wanted to just get it over with. I have been a Texas Tech fan my whole life, but I would say that I really started following it closely a few years ago. That is mostly because I just started taking football seriously during my eighth grade season.

The standout freshman had already seen offers from other Big 12 and Power Five programs, and while there are technically still two years until McKinzie would actually sign with the Red Raiders to make things official, he considers himself done with the recruiting process moving forward.

McKinzie was in attendance for the program's junior day event over the weekend.

"Yes, I was there for the junior day this weekend," McKinzie said. "Some people went on a tour, but I had already done that a million times before. So it was actually cool, because I got to hang out with Coach (David) Yost and some of the other coaches. They were getting to know my family and had some uniforms out for me to try on, have a little photoshoot.

"I have formed a relationship with Coach (Matt) Wells and Coach Yost, really all of the coaches from Tech. The whole staff has let me know that I was wanted there and welcomed there at the program. I really enjoyed spending more time with Coach (Keith) Patterson, he showed me some tape and we talked about how I could fit into their defense.

"It is a hybrid position really, an outside linebacker but not necessarily a rush end. I play in coverage a lot, and coach called it the 'spur' position in his defense. So I will line up and drop into coverage on certain plays, then rush or play a traditional linebacker role on other plays."

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound freshman also shared more from the moment he committed to the Texas Tech coaching staff.

"I didn't tell the coaches until Saturday night when I left," McKinzie said. "I put them all in a text group and let them know how I feel. They were all pretty excited and replied immediately. Then, the coaches called my head coach today and we all talked about my decision."