Texas Tech hosted its second camp of the summer on Sunday, June 2nd, as the Red Raider staff continues turning over every rock looking for potential commits. RedRaiderSports caught up with many of the campers for their reactions to the day in Lubbock and more.

Advertisement

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great! I loved all the people and coaches here and just the environment around here." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I talked to coach Cochran the most and feel like the overall message was hard work!" What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "During the offseason I plan to keep putting on weight and keep getting better. I might go to Redlands and maybe Sac State too."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BTEwgR0xPUlkgVE8gR09EITxicj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbXAs IEkgYW0gYmV5b25kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gYW5ub3VuY2UgbXkgZmlyc3QgRDEg c2Nob2xhcnNoaXAgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUZXhhcyBUZWNoITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDb2NocmFuVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENvY2hyYW5UVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M b3NBbEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb3NBbEZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Ntc2JhY2Fk ZW15P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzbXNiYWNhZGVteTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2EwZXRkdk9LVWciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9hMGV0ZHZPS1VnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlY2toYW0gSG9mbGFuZCAo QGJfaG9mbGFuZDcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYl9o b2ZsYW5kNy9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzM3MzQ0ODIwMjY2MjAxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great I got a lot of reps and learned a lot what stood out to me the most, is how much I got coached up." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "The coach I connected with the most is coach Bookbinder, he would pull me aside and give me pointers." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I'll be at UTEP next weekend and I might be going to another Texas Tech camp."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3dy ZWtlbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3dyZWtl bTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWly ZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+ ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVUNvYWNoQm9vaz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVFRVQ29hY2hCb29rPC9hPiAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QcmVwUmVkem9uZU5NP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQcmVwUmVkem9uZU5NPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29zb3VrdXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QG9zb3VrdXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2F2 ZW1lbkZCYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYXZlbWVuRkJhbGw8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLZWxsZXlM ZWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VsbGV5TGVlPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FKTW9yZ2FuRkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFKTW9yZ2FuRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9JV0Rqd2NBdk1sIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSVdEandjQXZN bDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2x0b24gbWNraWJiZW4gKEBDT0xUT05NQ0tJ QkJFTjkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ09MVE9OTUNL SUJCRU45L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3NDM2NDU5MjYxMzMzNjM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great!! I ended up earning my first D1 offer! I was blown away by the size of the campus!" Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "Head coach McGuire and myself along with my mother had great conversations! I learned a lot from the o line coaches! I feel the overall message that the coaches were trying to teach was to not overthink and to have any excuses!" What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "Yes sir I have UNT on the 8th followed by OU on the 13th! It’s all summer workouts after that!"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IEkgYW0gYmV5b25kIGhvbm9y ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBteSBmaXJzdCBEMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ3Jvd2xleVRvdWdoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ3Jvd2xleVRvdWdoPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1Rvd25FYWdsZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ1Rvd25FYWdsZXNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYXJsb3NMeW5uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDYXJsb3NMeW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoSGlsbDE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEhpbGwx NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE9fSllE P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE9fSllEPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbGVoZ1NSZXBITiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xl aGdTUmVwSE48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxleGFuZGVyIOKAnEJpZyBDb3Vu dHJ54oCdIEhlcnJlcmEgKEBBbGV4YW5kZXJIMDhfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsZXhhbmRlckgwOF8vc3RhdHVzLzE3OTczODE5 Mjk1Njc3NjA3NTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "Camp was great, coaches and players were involved and encouraging. We were able to get a lot of reps in our group and from the city, Spanky’s cheese sticks were LEGIT!" Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "Coach Kittley and his coaches were always coaching us, even on the small things. Coach was happy with my arm and told me to continue to get in the weight room and make sure I was working on my footwork in the pocket as much as I work on throws. Coach Morris was really nice too, he answered a bunch of recruiting questions my mom and dad had." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I will be at UT, Texas State, Vanderbilt, and the Manning Passing Academy. Then I will be with my guys at Grapevine High School for the entire month of July getting ready for the Fall."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBjYW1wIHRvZGF5IGluIEx1YmJvY2suIFRoYW5rcyBmb3Ig dGhlIGludml0ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X1Zhc2V5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9WYXNleTwvYT4u IEJhY2sgdG8gd29yayB0b21vcnJvdy4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9tdWRpdGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNtdWRpdGE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFz YW1teW1vcnJpczA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDFzYW1teW1vcnJp czA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWktpdHRsZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HSFNNdXN0YW5nc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBHSFNNdXN0YW5nc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RvbnRvbmlvS2VzaG9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBE b250b25pb0tlc2hvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05HaG1w MlNqRTMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OR2htcDJTakUzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENvb3BlciBHcmlmZmluIChAY29vcF9ncmlmZmluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nvb3BfZ3JpZmZpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzM4 NDMxODQxNjc3NzMxOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "I thought the camp was great. I learned lots of new things and got better." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected a lot with assistant Oline coach and the player that was coaching the freshman/sophomore group. The coaches gave the message that nothing comes without hard work and that college coaches care about how you act outside of football." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I am going to Nicholls State Line camp later this month, and potentially the University of Texas camp as well. But as of now that is it."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBleHBlcmllbmNlIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gY2FtcC4gVGhhbmsgeW91IGZvciBh IGdyZWF0IG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5IHRvIGxlYXJuIGFuZCBnZXQgYmV0dGVyIGZy b20gc29tZSBvZiB0aGUgYmVzdCBjb2FjaGVzIGluIFRleGFzLjxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmlwRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERyaXBG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRfTWFy c2hhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVF9NYXJzaGFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE1jQnJpZGU3 MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hNY0JyaWRlNzA8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hHWmltbWVybWFuP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEdaaW1tZXJtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wbEVoUG5SOUw2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v MGxFaFBuUjlMNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDcm9mdCBDb25ub3IgKEBjcm9m dDYxY29ubm9yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nyb2Z0 NjFjb25ub3Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3OTc0MDM5NTExMjc0OTA3MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp at Texas Tech is always a great experience. You get plenty of reps and the coaches know a ton of kids by name, which if you go to any other college camp that does not happen." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to connect with Kirk Bryant and Zach Kittley, they are very great coaches and I hope to continue to stay in touch in the future. The overall message was being a good leader as a Quarterback and a good teammate." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "Coming up this Off-season I will be at Texas Tech camp on 6/09 and on 6/16, UTPB camp on 6/22, Then UIW camp on 7/19, and ACU camp on 7/26."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFz VGVjaEZCPC9hPiBjYW1wIHRvZGF5ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Sm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vWktpdHRsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFpLaXR0bGV5PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJy eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLZW5ueVBlcnJ5PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRUVUtpcmtCcnlhbnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaHRoYW5uYVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AaHRoYW5uYVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TdGVlcnNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U3RlZXJzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY2xheV9tY2NoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjbGF5X21jY2g8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmVhbGNhc2V5ZGFj dXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJlYWxjYXNleWRhY3VzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX19MZWU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX19MZWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hBY29zdGFHSFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQWNvc3RhR0hTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Njb3R0UmFwcDE3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBT Y290dFJhcHAxNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C ZW5qYW1pbkdvbGFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCZW5qYW1pbkdv bGFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSndIeW5zUGtRRCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p3SHluc1BrUUQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjZSBH aWxsIChAamFjZV9naWxsMjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vamFjZV9naWxsMjUvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTczOTQyNTk3OTgwMjg1ODQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great and well attended with lots of one on one coaching. I met lots of people that were in town for the camp and incoming freshman orientation. Actually, I visited with some local grandparents that were eager to share their stories of Texas Tech and their West Texas spirit." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I met with the following coaches Coach Joey McGuire, Coach Clay McGuire, Coach Jackson Kimble, Coach C.J. Ah You, Caleb Rogers-Player. The overall message from the coaches was to be focused, maximum effort, and to be the best person on and off the field." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "The next step for me this off-season is attending UH and SFA football camps, baseball camps and club baseball games with the Twelve baseball organization."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBjYW1wIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVj aEZCPC9hPiAhIEF3ZXNvbWUgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSB0cmFpbmluZyB3aXRoIHRo ZSBjb2FjaGVzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvV3JlY2tFbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I1dyZWNrRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CcmtvTDRGNWc0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJrb0w0RjVnNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBI YXlkZW4gSG9vcGVyIChASGF5ZGVuSG9vcGVyNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXlkZW5Ib29wZXI2L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3NDA0NTQx MTYxMTkzOTM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "I had a great and exciting time at the camp. What stood out for me is how attentive the coaches were and giving me feedback after every rep! I was able to improve on my overall technique." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I was fortunate enough to connect with Coach Caleb Rogers, Coach Clay McGuire, Coach Joey McGuire, and Coach Tyler Murray. The overall message to me, to name just a few; they were impressed with my footwork and arm strength. They reiterated on the importance to keep competing in future camps and to be grateful for the opportunity to play football." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I plan to attend the UTSA football camp and the University of Houston camp. In addition to camps, I am attending a performance explosive lifting summer course, as well as Pieper High-school’s performance course in San Antonio Texas."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdhcyBwcml2aWxlZ2VkIHRvIGJlIGNvYWNoZWQgYnkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90eWxlcjc3bXVycmF5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0eWxlcjc3bXVycmF5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYWxlYnJvZ2Vyczc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBjYWxlYnJvZ2Vyczc2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDbGF5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gdGhhbmsgeW91IHNvIG11Y2ghIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ETmNzQmhobEk3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRE5jc0Jo aGxJNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2huIENvbW8gKEBKb2huQ29tbzEyKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5Db21vMTIvc3RhdHVz LzE3OTczOTkwNzkzMjE4MzM2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "I had a great time at the Texas Tech camp. What stood out to me the most was how nice the facility is. I enjoyed working with the student athletes who worked alongside the coaches to help further develop my skills." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "After the camp, I got a chance to connect with the Offensive Line Coach, Clay McGuire. The overall message I learned was to keep working on my craft." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "During this off-season, I am going to continue the grind in the weight room and train with Coach Mac. I also plan to attend other camps, including: Kansas University, Kansas State University, Oklahoma University, University of Missouri and University of Nebraska."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgc2hvd2Nhc2luZyBteSB0YWxlbnRz IGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVj aEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gZm9v dGJhbGwgY2FtcC4gR2V0dGluZyBiZXR0ZXIgZXZlcnkgZGF5LiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phc29uX0hvd2VsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFzb25fSG93ZWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9pd3A0c2hvcnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGl3cDRz aG9ydDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtl bm55UGVycnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2VubnlQZXJy eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhbWJ5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEhhbWJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbGVicm9nZXJzNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbGVicm9nZXJzNzY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVuamFtaW5Hb2xhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQmVuamFtaW5Hb2xhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9TQkluc2lkZXJIUT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0JJ bnNpZGVySFE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFr ZVJpZGdlRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExha2VSaWRnZUZCPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p1c3RpbkFwb2Q/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEp1c3RpbkFwb2Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hLaXJrVGhvcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hLaXJrVGhvcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dyZWNrRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXcmVja0VtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDbGF5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0lUUmhjRW9SZGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JVFJoY0VvUmRqPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IElzYXlhaCBNdWx1c2EsIE9MIChASXNheWFoNTYpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSXNheWFoNTYvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTc0 MzI0NTQxOTE2NjUxNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAzLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp experience at Tech is always great, I love the facility and the way the staff runs camp." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I was able to connect with head coach McGuire which is always fun. I also had the opportunity to meet the Oline coach McGuire who I had not met since he had joined the coaching staff." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "May 31st DFW Showcase June 1st Dallas Showcase June 2nd Texas Tech June 5th Ohio State June 6th Oklahoma June 7th Nebraska June 17th Notre Dame June 19th Arkansas June 21st Penn State June 22nd Princeton July 28th Oklahoma State This is a copy of my schedule for get summer"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBhdCB0aGUgVGV4YXMgVGVjaCBjYW1wIHRoaXMg d2Vla2VuZCEgQWx3YXlzIGdyZWF0IHRvIHNlZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gISEgIDxicj5HcmVhdCB0byBtZWV0 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiAhIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Byb3NwZXJFYWdsZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUHJvc3BlckVhZ2xlc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU3RlYW1yb2xsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDb2FjaFN0ZWFtcm9sbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9kbGVtb25zNTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRsZW1v bnM1OTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9I aWxsMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfSGlsbDI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIdXR0aT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hIdXR0aTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qcm9zcGVyUmVjcnVpdHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFByb3NwZXJSZWNydWl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0psZDVreEtzUVciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KbGQ1a3hLc1FXPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNlYW4gU3RvdmVyIChAc3RvdmVyMjAyNikgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zdG92ZXIyMDI2L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3 NDM0MjczODU2NjI3MDY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMywg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was awesome, had a great time. The coaching staff and experience really stood out to me, everyone seemed to know what they were doing." Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I got to connect with coach McGuire, and coach Ah you. The overall message I received from the coaches was to keep working, and stay humble." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "The next thing on my offseason agenda is my older brother’s official visit at Texas Tech, then I will be going to many other camps and official visits such as Notre Dame, Baylor, and Oklahoma."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVj aEZCPC9hPiBjYW1wLCByYW4gYSA0LjIzIHNodXR0bGUg8J+SqDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9qa2J0amNfNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGprYnRqY181 MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFpGaXRj aD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2haRml0Y2g8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGltRGVSdXl0ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRpbURlUnV5dGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR3Vuc1VwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR3Vuc1VwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvd3JlY2tlbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I3dyZWNrZW08L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEFoWW91P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaEFoWW91PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2pibGFja3dlbGw3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamJsYWNrd2Vs bDc4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvcmVuYUZv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb3JlbmFGb290YmFsbDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZaamVsd1pINWgiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9mWmplbHdaSDVoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNsb2FuIEJsYWNr d2VsbCAoQFNsb2FuQmxhY2t3ZWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Nsb2FuQmxhY2t3ZWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3NDI0NDkzMDIxMDUz Mzc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The Texas Tech camp was great." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I feel like I got better working and getting to connect with Coach Yates." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "As far as what's next for me this off-season, I'll be at the Texas camp on June 13 and the Abilene Christian camp in July."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBkYXkgYXQgdGhlIHRlY2ggY2FtcCAhITxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hhcm95P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGFyb3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hZYXRlczc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD b2FjaFlhdGVzNzc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hUam9uZXMxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFRqb25l czE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9hU2ZseURrczIzIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYVNmbHlEa3MyMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXaWxsaWUg Q3JhaW4gKEAxMndpbGxjcmFpbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8xMndpbGxjcmFpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5Njc1OTQ0MTQxNDUxNjk5MT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was terrific, very organized, and energetic — something I'd love to be a part of." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "What stood out was the coaches' love of their jobs! Coach Brian Nance personally invited me. I also had a chance to connect with Head Coach McGuire, Coach DeRuyter, and Coach Yates. They know the top three schools I desire to attend are Texas Tech, LSU, and Texas A&M. Overall, they were impressed with my size, skills, and hip mobility and said they would keep in touch." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "It's back into the lab with my trainers until that first offer comes through. I was hoping for an offer this past weekend, but it'll happen. I have three more camps lined up, all personal invites to North Texas on June 7, LSU on June 13, and Texas A&M on June 20."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWpvciBUaGFua3MgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNU ZWNoRkI8L2E+IGZvciB0aGUgaG9zcGl0YWxpdHkhIEkgaGFkIGEgYmxhc3Qg c2hvd2luZyB1cCBhbmQgc2hvd2luZyBvdXQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1jR3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JuYW5jZVRUVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNl VFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpbURlUnV5 dGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaW1EZVJ1eXRlcjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFlhdGVzNzc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoWWF0ZXM3NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ibGl0emVtRD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYmxpdHplbUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hKQ29yZGVsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hKQ29y ZGVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhh dHRvbjQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEhhdHRvbjQ1PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RvbnRvbmlvS2VzaG9u P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEb250b25pb0tlc2hvbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2RpTW9udGFuYVVTQUs/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZGlNb250YW5hVVNBSzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRNVzYyNUhUeFQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80 TVc2MjVIVHhUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRlcnJpemUg4oCcVErigJ0gTWls bHMgSnIuIChAdGhhdGJveVNsaW0xOSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS90aGF0Ym95U2xpbTE5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk2OTk3MjQ3MzY1NzE0 MDM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The coaches were great. They gave me amazing advice and really liked me." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "Coach Tito Overton was my favorite coach." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I am going to be attending the Northern Arizona mega camp next weekend and a couple more camps throughout this summer."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBjYW1wIHRvZGF5IGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NP QUNISlVJQ0VfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDT0FDSEpVSUNFXzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE92ZXJ0b25f P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE92ZXJ0b25fPC9hPiAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9SR2FyemE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX1JHYXJ6YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9SaWRlbm91cj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfUmlkZW5vdXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVOTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUHJlcFJlZHpvbmVOTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BO eUtoVzFZckQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wTnlLaFcxWXJEPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEphY29iIE1hbGRvbmFkbyAoQGpha2VtYWxkb25hZG8wOCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWtlbWFsZG9uYWRvMDgvc3Rh dHVzLzE3OTczOTYzMTczMzA2NjU1ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great, the instruction was terrific, and there was a lot of opportunity for reps. I wasn't in Lubbock for that long, but the campus stood out to me." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with Coach Clay McGuire and a couple of other players. The overall message I got was to compete and do your best." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I am going to the Florida State camp, Texas camp, Houston camp, Nicholls State University camp, North Texas camp, and Ole Miss camp. I do not have any visits as of now."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCB0aW1lIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gY2FtcCEgVGhhbmsgeW91IGZvciB0aGUgZ3Jl YXQgY29hY2hpbmcgYW5kIGhvc3BpdGFsaXR5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsYXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBDbGF5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaXdwNHNob3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpd3A0 c2hvcnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVFRVS2ly a0JyeWFudD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVFRVS2lya0JyeWFudDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmlwRkI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERyaXBGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFRfTWFyc2hhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoVF9NYXJzaGFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEdaaW1tZXJtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoR1ppbW1lcm1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaE1jQnJpZGU3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hNY0JyaWRlNzA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TUzg1NTdj dlJNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vU1M4NTU3Y3ZSTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBIdWRzb24gV2hpdGVuaWdodCAoQFdoaXRlbmlnaHRIdWQxKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1doaXRlbmlnaHRIdWQxL3N0YXR1cy8x Nzk3NDAyMTExOTkyMzAzNzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "Texas Tech is a very fun place for me. I went to a camp in the past and couldn't wait to get back. This camp was great—from the coaches to the players to the trainers. The atmosphere there is amazing." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with Coach Overton, who gave some great tips. Coach McGuire is also a great coach. The coaches are great." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I have a busy camp schedule. I'm going to schools like LSU, Texas, Baylor, Alabama, etc., and I hope to open up my recruitment."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdHMgZ29vbyB0aW1lISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNU ZWNoRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9leU1j R3VpcmVUVFU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRV PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JuYW5jZVRUVT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm5hbmNlVFRVPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vRkJxemtJdFpWdyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZCcXpr SXRaVnc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXlkaWFuIFNhbGFzIChAYXlkaWFuM3gp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYXlkaWFuM3gvc3RhdHVz LzE3OTczMDg2MjI5ODYyMzY0MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVu ZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "It was great! I had a great time at Texas Tech. I met some great coaches who took their time with the players and gave good direction and feedback on what we were doing right and wrong. The camp itself was very organized, efficient, and ran smoothly, being that so many athletes were there." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I talked to Coach Perry for a little while, but I also met with some helpful staff members throughout the camp. The overall message I got from them all was that they care about all of the athletes who are interested in going to Tech and emphasize getting every rep right the first time—in other words, do your best the first time." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "This off-season, I'm currently running with a summer track club named Nice Lifestyle out of Abilene, Texas, and I'm attending the following camps in the next few weeks: Texas State, UTSA, Oklahoma, Houston, and potentially Baylor."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgYXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiBjYW1wIGFuZCBnb3Qgc29tZSBnb29kIHdv cmsgaW4gcnVubmluZyB0aGUgYmFsbCBhbmQgcGVyZm9ybWluZyBjYXRjaGlu ZyBkcmlsbHMuICBJIHdhbnQgdG8gdGhhbmsgdGhlIGNvYWNoZXMgYW5kIHN0 YWZmIG1lbWJlcnMgZm9yIHB1dHRpbmcgb24gYSBncmVhdCBjYW1wIGZvciB0 aGUgYXRobGV0ZXMuIEkgbGVhcm5lZCBhIGxvdCBvZiBuZXcgdGhpbmdzISAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kaXZlcnNpb25zbT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGl2ZXJzaW9uc208L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWNoYXJsZXNsb2JvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBlY2hhcmxlc2xvYm88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9ZMWZ0eUJxa0RuIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWTFmdHlCcWtEbjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQZXl0b24gRXdpbmcg4pyM8J+Pv/CflpDwn4+/IChAUGV5 dG9uRU91dGFoZXJlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Bl eXRvbkVPdXRhaGVyZS9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzQ0NTg4OTc5NzMzMzAwND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp today went really well, and I learned a lot of new things about coverages at linebacker." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "The coaches I met were the LB coaches and all the players. The overall message was to work until you can't anymore and always go as hard as you can." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I have multiple other camps coming up: Texas, North Texas, Texas A&M-Commerce, Tarleton State, Central Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, and a few others. I also have one official visit to Hendrix College so far."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgdGhlIGdyZWF0IHRpbWUgdG9kYXkgYXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRleGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPiBjYW1wLiBHb3Qgc29tZSByZWFs bHkgZ29vZCByZXBzIGFuZCBsZWFybmVkIGEgbG90LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pheXByaWNlMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGpheXByaWNlMjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29hY2hfQ29ucnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0Nv bnJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3lvdWFyZWF0 aGxldGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHlvdWFyZWF0aGxldGU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWUF0aGxldGVzRj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWUF0aGxldGVzRjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mZWRvcmFzX3J1bGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGZlZG9yYXNfcnVsZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZlckhhd2tTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJpdmVySGF3a1Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CYXRtYW50dHU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhdG1hbnR0 dTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXNvbl9UaWd1 ZTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hc29uX1RpZ3VlMzwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QYXl0b25XYWxsZW4/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBheXRvbldhbGxlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BZ3lDaGFzZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQWd5Q2hhc2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wRkhINkQy NHBDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcEZISDZEMjRwQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBdXN0aW4gc3RhdGVzIChAQXN0YXRlc18xMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Bc3RhdGVzXzExL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3MzkyNzg0OTcx Njc3NzA0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was great. It was very competitive, very energetic, and very fun. The thing that stood out the most was how energetic the coaches and players were. They definitely made sure everyone was happy to be there." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with coach C.J. Ah You. His overall message was to keep my head up and keep pushing no matter what." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I am going to a handful of camps this summer. I haven't found a home yet, and I'm still looking. I have no visits coming up."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gYW1hemluZyB0aW1lIGNvbXBldGluZyBhdCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RleGFzVGVjaEZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQjwvYT4gLiBJdOKAmXMgYSB2ZXJ5IGhh cmQgd29ya2luZyBjYW1wLCB2ZXJ5IGNvbXBldGl0aXZlLCBoYXZlIGhhcmQg d29ya2luZyBjb2FjaGVzLCBhbmQgbW9zdCBvZiBhbGwsIHZlcnkgZnVuLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQWhZb3U/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQWhZb3U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2haRml0Y2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoWkZpdGNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5 TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U aW1EZVJ1eXRlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGltRGVSdXl0ZXI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Nem1QRjFOOUZMIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vTXptUEYxTjlGTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb2xhbiBCdXJy aXMgKEBub2xhbl9idXJyaXM5MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ub2xhbl9idXJyaXM5Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5NzA5Nzk2NDIyNzE5NTEw MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "The camp was good; I liked it and had a lot of fun. I really like Lubbock; I actually live here, though." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I connected with a couple of the players there who were helping with the camp, as well as Coach Overton and Coach Juice Johnson, who helped me out and taught me a couple of new things! The overall message I got out of it was to always go 100% and don't quit midway through something!" What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "The next step of this off-season is summer workouts for my high school, which start tomorrow morning. I also have a few more baseball and football camps I will be attending throughout the summer."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBjYW1wIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A VGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+IHRvZGF5ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGFyb3k/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNo YXJveTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYWlzb25y YWdsYW5kP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYWlzb25yYWdsYW5kPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zsb3Jlc0FhcnJob24/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZsb3Jlc0FhcnJob248L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ09BQ0hKVUlDRV8/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENPQUNISlVJQ0VfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vdk55eXpqWFFVVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZOeXl6alhRVVQ8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FtcGJlbGwgU3RhbmVrIChAQ2FtcGJlbGxTdGFu ZWspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FtcGJlbGxTdGFu ZWsvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTY3NTM5MDQ2OTgzNzY2Njc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "It was a great experience with excellent coaching. In Lubbock, everywhere I went, the people were kind." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I talked to Coach Fitch, Coach Juice Johnson, and Head Coach Joey McGuire." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I have the Houston Christian camp coming up this next weekend and a couple of other camps."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBleHBlcmllbmNlIGF0IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggY2FtcCB0b2Rh eSEgSSBnb3QgZ3JlYXQgY29hY2hpbmcgYW5kIGdyZWF0IHJlcHMhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92RlZJMzczVFVGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dkZWSTM3M1RVRjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdWxpbyBWYWxkZXogKEBKdWxp b1ZhMjcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVsaW9WYTI3 L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3NDA4MzUwODY0MzA2Mzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "Unfortunately, my time was limited because of the flight back home to Houston. I enjoyed what time I had there, but I only had one rep on 1v1, and the ball never got close to me." Which coaches did you get to connect with, and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "The camp was well organized, but maybe on my next visit, I'll be able to talk to the coaches and get a feel for Texas Tech's culture." What's next for you this off-season? Are there any other camps or visits coming up? "I previously attended Kansas State, and the coaches there were really engaging. Moving on from this precious Texas Tech camp, I have a showcase at Houston Christian University on June 4, the University of Houston on June 6, Oklahoma University on June 8, Texas State on June 14, Sam Houston State on June 20, and lastly Oklahoma State on July 28."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UZXhh c1RlY2hGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI8L2E+ IGZvciB0aGUgY29hY2hpbmcgZnJvbSB0aGUgc3RhZmYuIEFsc28sIGdsYWQg dG8gc2VlIG15IHRlYW1tYXRlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ29ubm9yVnU3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29ubm9yVnU3 OTwvYT4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vX0NvYWNoSkpv aG5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9Db2FjaEpKb2huc29uPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQmxhbms2NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCbGFuazY1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Z3b29kRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZ3b29kRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdEZ3b29kP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0Rndvb2Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamFycmV0dGJhaWxleTEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBq YXJyZXR0YmFpbGV5MTI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yY0hp RnNyVkE2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmNIaUZzclZBNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBHaWFubmkgR2VyYW1pIChAZ19nZXJhbWkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ19nZXJhbWkvc3RhdHVzLzE3OTczOTM1NjMyNDU3 NDQ1NTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

How was the camp at Texas Tech? What stood out from your time in Lubbock? "It was good to get a lot of coaching. The drills didn't seem rushed and I got a lot of 1 on 1 reps" Which coaches did you get to connect with and what was the overall message from the Tech coaches to you? "I worked with Coach Clay McGuire and Caleb Rogers. They said they liked what they saw from me, that I'm a quick learner and to keep up the hard work." What's next for you this off-season, any other camps or visits coming up? "I have camp invites to 3 camps over the next few weeks: UTSA, Texas State, and North Texas"

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBjYW1wIGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGV4YXNUZWNoRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRl eGFzVGVjaEZCPC9hPi4gVGhhbmtmdWwgZm9yIHRoZSBvcHBvcnR1bml0eSE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlNY0d1aXJlVFRVP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5TWNHdWlyZVRUVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DbGF5TWNHdWlyZVRUVT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xheU1jR3VpcmVUVFU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FsZWJyb2dlcnM3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FsZWJyb2dlcnM3NjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXJ0bWFuM0NsaW50P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBIYXJ0bWFuM0NsaW50PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoTXVyY2gzMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNo TXVyY2gzMjQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hCb3plcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCb3plcjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9Mb3BlejEyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9Mb3BlejEyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTZMcTNWMlV6MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0U2 THEzVjJVejM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRHlsYW4gUm9lbWlzY2ggKEBEeWxh blJvZW1pc2NoODgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHls YW5Sb2VtaXNjaDg4L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3NDczNjUxNDU1MTQwMjUxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==