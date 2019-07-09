Texas Tech is family for DB Ryan Frank
While Texas Tech hosted 15 official visitors the weekend of June 21st, official visit season for the Red Raiders actually started the week prior.
Magnolia West defensive back Ryan Frank was the only official visitor the previous weekend and it took him two weeks to announce his commitment to the Scarlet and Black.
"When I went on my visit up there everything was great," Frank said. "Tech has always been one of my dream schools and when I went on my visit and saw everything, how it was a family environment, that attracted me more. All the coaches are real, they're straight up with you and don't sugarcoat anything. That's what I wanted. I can trust all the coaches, on my visit just talking to them it felt like family. I wanted to go somewhere where I could feel comfortable for the next 4-5 years and that's Tech."
The Texas Tech coaching staff, from Coach Wells to Coach Cooks on down were all excited and showed Frank love when he told them he wanted to join the family.
"They were all hyped," Frank said. "The entire staff were all texting me and stuff. I think every single coach texted me."
A bigger defensive back at 6-foot-3, the Red Raiders will use Frank in a variety of ways to play to his strengths.
"They want to use me as an all around player, they see a lot of potential in me as a guy who can play more than just one position. Also, the defensive scheme they run is the same we run at my high school, so they were showing me what they run and I already understood most of it. The only thing that was different for me were the calls."
Already having used his official visit, Ryan does plan to make the trip to Lubbock for a home game or two this season as well.
"Oh for sure. I'm not sure what games yet, we'll get that all set up as the time comes. But I know I'll definitely be down there again soon."
Lake Dallas defensive back Kobee Minor committed to Tech on Monday July 8th. Minor's commitment gave the Red Raiders four (4) total commitments in the secondary, having joined Frank, Je'Vaun Dabon and Jonathan Davis.
Frank has enjoyed seeing his future teammates jump on board in recent weeks.
"Being committed to the same school, that means we're going to become family," Frank said. "It's been a good experience, you get to meet new people and get close with them. Everyone is close with their position group so I'm looking forward to getting close with them."
Now that he has committed, where is Frank in his recruitment?
"100-percent shut down with Texas Tech."
Frank is currently rated as a 5.6 three-star recruit and the No. 129 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.
He chose the Red Raiders over other offers from Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, Utah and several others.
