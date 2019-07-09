While Texas Tech hosted 15 official visitors the weekend of June 21st, official visit season for the Red Raiders actually started the week prior.



Magnolia West defensive back Ryan Frank was the only official visitor the previous weekend and it took him two weeks to announce his commitment to the Scarlet and Black.

"When I went on my visit up there everything was great," Frank said. "Tech has always been one of my dream schools and when I went on my visit and saw everything, how it was a family environment, that attracted me more. All the coaches are real, they're straight up with you and don't sugarcoat anything. That's what I wanted. I can trust all the coaches, on my visit just talking to them it felt like family. I wanted to go somewhere where I could feel comfortable for the next 4-5 years and that's Tech."

The Texas Tech coaching staff, from Coach Wells to Coach Cooks on down were all excited and showed Frank love when he told them he wanted to join the family.

"They were all hyped," Frank said. "The entire staff were all texting me and stuff. I think every single coach texted me."

A bigger defensive back at 6-foot-3, the Red Raiders will use Frank in a variety of ways to play to his strengths.

"They want to use me as an all around player, they see a lot of potential in me as a guy who can play more than just one position. Also, the defensive scheme they run is the same we run at my high school, so they were showing me what they run and I already understood most of it. The only thing that was different for me were the calls."