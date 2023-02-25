Three-star Arlington, Texas (Bowie HS) safety Kris Wokomah has more than a dozen offers. Besides the Red Raiders, other offers include Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, and SMU, to name a few.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Wokomah, who will be in Lubbock for Texas Tech’s upcoming Junior Day on March 4.

What you need to know…

… Wokomah has 15 total offers. Those schools include Alabama A&M, Baylor, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Jackson State, Kansas, Prairie View A&M, SMU, Texas State, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, UTSA, Utah State, and Washington State.

… During his junior season, he finished with 67 tackles, with one interception per his page on Max.preps.com.

… He competes in track and field, which many Red Raider targets do. Per his athletic.net profile, last season, he competed in the 100 and 200 meters, 4X100 relay, 4X200 relay, 4X400 relay, and the long jump.

You have visited Texas Tech before. What is your connection like with the coaches? "I have a great connection with the coaches. Coach (Joey) McGuire is a player's coach. I like talking football and learning from Coach (Marcel) Yates. Coach (James) Blanchard is who I talk to the most, and we have a great relationship. I am excited to get on campus for Junior Day."