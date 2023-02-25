Texas Tech is high on Arlington Bowie DB Kris Wokomah's list of schools
Three-star Arlington, Texas (Bowie HS) safety Kris Wokomah has more than a dozen offers. Besides the Red Raiders, other offers include Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, and SMU, to name a few.
RedRaiderSports caught up with Wokomah, who will be in Lubbock for Texas Tech’s upcoming Junior Day on March 4.
What you need to know…
… Wokomah has 15 total offers. Those schools include Alabama A&M, Baylor, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Jackson State, Kansas, Prairie View A&M, SMU, Texas State, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, UTSA, Utah State, and Washington State.
… During his junior season, he finished with 67 tackles, with one interception per his page on Max.preps.com.
… He competes in track and field, which many Red Raider targets do. Per his athletic.net profile, last season, he competed in the 100 and 200 meters, 4X100 relay, 4X200 relay, 4X400 relay, and the long jump.
You have visited Texas Tech before. What is your connection like with the coaches? "I have a great connection with the coaches. Coach (Joey) McGuire is a player's coach. I like talking football and learning from Coach (Marcel) Yates. Coach (James) Blanchard is who I talk to the most, and we have a great relationship. I am excited to get on campus for Junior Day."
You have a family connection to the Red Raiders. Can you tell me about that? "Yes, my brother Junior Osunde played defensive back there in 2011, and my older sister Cheryl goes there right now."
Can you describe how the recruiting experience has been and what visits you have taken? “My recruiting experience has been great. I have some really good schools recruiting me, and I'm building some great relationships with coaches. I have visited UTSA and Baylor so far this year.”
Any other visits or camps that you have scheduled? "Yes, Texas Tech on March 4, and North Texas on March 5. Other schools I will be attending in March are Kansas State, Kansas, Texas State, Baylor, and Arkansas.
When do you plan to release a top school list? And what is the timeline for your decision? "I plan to list my top schools during the summer. My plan is to make a decision before the season."
How is the off-season going? "The off-season is going really well. Getting bigger, faster & stronger. Football training and running track."
Kris Wokomah is currently ranked as a 5.6 three-star on Rivals, and he is high on the Red Raiders, saying, "Texas Tech is ranked high on my list because of the family ties and my relationship with the coaches."