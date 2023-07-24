To say that recruiting has improved since Joey McGuire took over at Texas Tech would be an understatement. The Red Raiders have been able to do that because the staff can identify recruits early in the process, usually being the first or one of the first schools to offer.

Regarding 2025 Cibolo Steele (HS) wide receiver Jalen Cooper, he was the latter, as the Red Raiders were the third program to offer him.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Cooper to discuss his offer and recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Cooper was offered by the Red Raiders on May 11th and he has nine offers to date, including Baylor, Campbell, Houston, North Texas, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, and UTSA.

... He was named District 27-6A All-District Honorable Mention after finishing his sophomore season with 24 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

... He also competes in track for the Knights, running the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x200 relay per athletic.net.

What has the recruiting process been like?

"From the start, it was a little slow. I was getting a little discouraged because I thought my talent wasn't being noticed, but it started to go off later in the year, so it went from down to up."

How was it getting your offer from Texas Tech?

"The offer was out of the blue during the school year. One of my coaches, Nicholas McDow, called me into the office, and he had coach (Brian) Nance on the phone, and that is when they offered me. He was saying what's up and asking me how everything was going. He was also telling me that I was very talented, and he liked how I play and my style of the game."