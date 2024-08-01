One of the newest prospects to pick up a Texas Tech offer is 2026 Bixby (OK) HS linebacker Cord Nolan.

Nolan announced his offer from TTU on July 27th, and the Red Raiders have immediately jumped into the mix for the rising junior.

Nolan's recruitment to Texas Tech is led by linebackers coach Josh Bookbinder as well as Director of Player Development Dave Martin. Martin, of course, was a head coach at Jones HS in Oklahoma for 14 seasons prior to arriving at Texas Tech, and has connections throughout the state.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Nolan for his thoughts on the offer, what other programs are in the mix and what he's looking for in a school.

What you need to know...

... Nolan holds 8 offers to date, with Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Tulsa and UNLV joining the Red Raiders on his offer list

... As a sophomore Nolan - who plays both side of the ball at TE and LB - put up 23 receptions for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns offensively. He also pitched in 3 rushes for 23 yards. On defense he was credited with 16 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

... Nolan is a multi-sport athlete who is also a baseball outfielder

... Texas Tech has also offered Nolan's teammate, 2027 defensive tackle Kaeden Penny

How the Tech offer came together: "So I actually went to camp last year and I worked out with coach (C.J.) Ah You and I met with Dave Martin, he's a recruiting guy but he also helps coach a little bit. Then I didn't really talk to them a whole lot since then and then after this past season recruiting has really started picking up and everything. I went to Baylor Saturday and I went to a camp there. Then they called me that day, that camp, and that's when they offered me. It was coach Bookbinder, the inside linebackers coach, and I just started talking to him and building a relationship with him and that's been going good. Dave Martin, he's a great guy too. I like both of them a lot and I've just been talking to them quite a bit and they told me that they were going to get on me. They texted me like a couple days before they offered me and they just said they're working on it and hopefully get something soon, and then they offered me last Saturday so that was great."

Thoughts on Lubbock while in town for camp: "It's a pretty unique campus. It's old but it's also a pretty cool campus. I liked it a lot. I kinda like how it's in the middle of nowhere. Nice college town, pretty good vibes around there. The facilities side of things, it was right before they started construction and started doing the new stuff so I haven't seen it since the new buildings and everything have been in but when I was down there for the camp it was still really nice and the stadium is a pretty cool stadium."

Plans to return to Lubbock: "Yes sir, they said I can come out any time I want to any games, as many as I want, so I'll absolutely be going out there this year."