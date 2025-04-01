Texas Tech in the mix for 4-star DB Aaron Bradshaw following visit

Aaron Bradshaw, a standout 2026 safety from North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, has rapidly ascended in the recruiting ranks, securing 19 scholarship offers from prominent collegiate programs. His exceptional performance on the field has garnered attention nationwide, with schools like Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Arizona State, TCU, Houston, and Colorado extending offers.

Bradshaw recently took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech over the weekend, and the Red Raiders have emerged as a top contender in his recruitment thanks in part to his strong connection with safeties coach Rob Greene and the rest of the Red Raider staff.​

As Bradshaw looks to be closing in on a commitment decision, RedRaiderSports spoke with him to recap his trip to Lubbock and what his future school of choice should expect to see on and off the field.

What you need to know...

... Texas Tech offered Bradshaw on January 21st, 2025

... As a junior Bradshaw recorded 36 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles

... In 2024 Bradshaw helped North Crowley to a 16-0 record and a 6A Division 1 State Championship

... Texas Tech signed offensive lineman Dominique Delpeche out of North Crowley HS as part of the 2007 class

Initial reaction to Texas Tech offer: "So when I first got the offer, I was like absolutely excited because Texas Tech has been a dream school since I was younger, so that already brought its own excitement. The whole North Crowley coaching staff has like many connections with Texas Tech's coaching staff, so that was like a second family to me. So it was just like, all my coaches trust them, I trust them. It already felt like home from the very beginning."