GAME DETAILS

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. WATCH IT ON: ESPN+ SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 7-0

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: HOUSTON CHRISTIAN

2021-22 RECORD: 11-18 (6-8 Southland) HEAD COACH: Ron Cottrell 2022-23 RECORD: 3-9

Texas Tech welcomes the Houston Christian Huskies to Lubbock after a three-year break from the last matchup between the two. That last contest dating back to 2019 when the two met in Midland for a non-conference matchup. The Huskies are on a two-game losing streak and continue to struggle. However, Mark Adams said the Huskies are still a solid three-point shooting team despite their losing record. Look for the Red Raiders to guard the perimeter all night.

HUSKIES TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Brycen Long

Long has started in every game so far this season for the Huskies. He is averaging 14.8 points per game with a shooting percentage of 47.5 on the season. He is nearly perfect from the free throw line going 29-of-31 on the year so far.

Bonke Maring

Maring is another starter all year like Long and is right behind him quite literally on the stat sheet in points per game with 14.7. Maring is also nearing six rebounds per game for the Huskies. He's crashing the glass on both ends of the floor with 30 offensive rebounds and 39 defensive grabs.

MATCHUP PREDICTION