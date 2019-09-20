Texas Tech Hoops Recruiting Notebook
With less than 50 days until tip-off, Texas Tech basketball is gearing up for the 2019-2020 season. However, with the NCAA recruiting period lasting from September 9 until November 10th, the coache...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news