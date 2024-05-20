Texas Tech's seven season NCAA tournament streak is in jeopardy as the Red Raiders head to Arlington for the Big 12 tournament as the No. 10 seed and final team in the field.

Coming into the week on an eight-game Big 12 conference losing streak, alongside a lackluster final weekend in Tempe with a lone win over UNLV and two losses to Arizona State, the Red Raiders are in win-or-go-home mode.

With Tech's RPI and tournament resume not good enough to be in position for an NCAA tournament berth, the Red Raiders only path is to win the conference tournament.

So what's the Red Raiders path? Let's take a look.