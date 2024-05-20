Texas Tech heads to Big 12 tournament with season on the line
Texas Tech's seven season NCAA tournament streak is in jeopardy as the Red Raiders head to Arlington for the Big 12 tournament as the No. 10 seed and final team in the field.
Coming into the week on an eight-game Big 12 conference losing streak, alongside a lackluster final weekend in Tempe with a lone win over UNLV and two losses to Arizona State, the Red Raiders are in win-or-go-home mode.
With Tech's RPI and tournament resume not good enough to be in position for an NCAA tournament berth, the Red Raiders only path is to win the conference tournament.
So what's the Red Raiders path? Let's take a look.
Texas Tech opens the Big 12 tournament against Texas, a team that took two of three, including a 22-8 Friday night victory, at Dan Law Field to open Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders and Longhorns square off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where the Red Raiders next opponent will be determined by the result.
With a win over Texas, Tech will square off with Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., the team that just took two of two from the Red Raiders in the Big 12 finale.
A loss against the Longhorns would provide an opportunity against the loser of the Cincinnati - UCF game in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
If Tech is able to win the Big 12 title, the Red Raiders would have to win five games with the margin for error of only one loss, a very tall task to extend the season into the NCAA tournament.