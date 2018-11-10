Before Texas Tech took the field against Texas, the program received some great news on the recruiting front. This afternoon The Colony (Texas) wide receiver Keith Miller III verbally committed to the Red Raiders. He is the program's second commitment of the 2020 class joining quarterback Wilson Long.

Miller said his strong bond with outside receivers coach Emmett Jones and the program's legacy of great pass catchers prompted him to pull the trigger.

"It was just that me and coach Jones started getting a strong bond and he started showing a lot of interest and I like the way Texas Tech throws the ball a lot. A wide receiver like me loves going up top to get the ball."

"Me and him (Jones) before I even got offered, he was one of the first coaches to start showing interest."

Miller said he plans to graduate early so he can get to work with Jones and the program right away.

"He knows I'm going to be an early graduate so I can get a head start in the program. Coach Kingsbury used to coach Mike Evans and he said I'm like a Mike Evans type of guy so hopefully I can just make big plays when needed."

Being a 2020 recruit, Miller now has almost a whole year until he plays at the next level. So, why commit to a program now?

"At first I was thinking about letting the recruiting process just keep going, but I think Texas Tech is going to be a good fit because it has a great campus and everything I like. They have what I want to major in which is architecture."

"I love being a part of it now. Jones Stadium is just such a great place to play."

Miller's junior year has gone well so far at The Colony and he feels that he has continued to get better each year.

"Last year I only had about 16 catches for 200 plus yards and five touchdowns but I've been in the weight room a lot and now I have 33 catches, 756 yards and eight touchdowns. I'm not leading the state, but I'm top five in the state for receiving yards. I'm just improving my game."

He hopes to do the same at Texas Tech.

"I want to lead stat wise, whether it's touchdowns, yards, catches. Just leading and being a team player."

Miller said he is already familiar with several young players on the Red Raiders.

"I know T.J. Vasher because me and his little brother used to play basketball, I used to chill with him. I know (Antonie) Wesley, I chatted with him a bit after the last game I went to. I also know SaRodorick Thompson, he went to Ranchview and one of my teammates went to Ranchview with him and I've been knowing him for a little while."

"I just want the fans to know that I'll do whatever it takes win and to keep the fans happy."

Texas Tech was only Miller's second offer after receiving one from Kansas. He also mentioned both Iowa State and Oklahoma State have been in touch with him recently.

