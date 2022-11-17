Texas Tech gearing up to face Iowa State and freezing cold in Ames
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
WHEN: Saturday, November 19th at 6:00 PM
WATCH IT ON: FS1
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 12-8 all-time
2021 MEETING: Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38
BETTING ODDS: Iowa State -3.5, total O/U: 47.5
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: IOWA STATE
2021 RECORD: 7-6 (5-4)
HEAD COACH: Matt Campbell
2022 RECORD: 4-6 (1-6)
Iowa State is last in the Big 12 and fighting for bowl eligibility.
Who would have thought that would be a possibility at the beginning of the season? The Cyclones must win this weekend's game against the Red Raiders and a matchup against TCU in Forth Worth on November 26th to go bowling. Interestingly enough, the Cyclones have the Big 12's best defense and have been competitive in every single loss - they just haven't been able to finish. Five of their six losses have been by one score or fewer, and I know it's cliche, but this team isn't as bad as their record suggests.
Three Cyclones to keep an eye on:
1) Xavier Hutchinson, WR
Hutchinson has proven to be one of the best pass catchers in college football, currently ranking third in the country in receiving yards with 1059 and first in receptions with 97. The big-bodied receiver usually surpasses 100 yards each game, with his best performance coming in the season opener (128 yards, 3 TD). The Texas Tech secondary will need to limit his down-field opportunities.
2) Hunter Dekkers, QB
The Sophomore leader on offense started off the season red-hot but has cooled off significantly within the last couple of weeks. Dekkers has thrown 6 interceptions in his previous three games and had his worst overall QBR of the season in the Cyclones' loss to Oklahoma State last week. If Texas Tech can limit the deadly Dekkers-Hutchinson connection, the quarterback could be in for a long night.
3) MJ Anderson, DL
Iowa State has such an incredibly talented defensive roster.
Anderson has been a force this year for the Cyclones, leading the team in TFLs and ranking second in sacks. The 6-3, 275-pound redshirt junior has a real case of being Iowa State's best defensive player.
MATCHUP PREDICTION
These games against Iowa State are always weird and hard to predict.
The Cyclones have the best defense in the Big 12 and the weather will be miserably cold. Still, Iowa State is 1-6 in conference play for a reason, and I think the Red Raiders will be able to pull out a win in a low-scoring, defensive-centered contest.
I like the running back room to have a fantastic game on the ground. Give me Texas Tech by a field goal.
Score Prediction
Texas Tech - 24
Iowa State - 21
