GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA WHEN: Saturday, November 19th at 6:00 PM WATCH IT ON: FS1 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 12-8 all-time

2021 MEETING: Texas Tech 41, Iowa State 38

BETTING ODDS: Iowa State -3.5, total O/U: 47.5



WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: IOWA STATE

2021 RECORD: 7-6 (5-4)

HEAD COACH: Matt Campbell

2022 RECORD: 4-6 (1-6)





Iowa State is last in the Big 12 and fighting for bowl eligibility.

Who would have thought that would be a possibility at the beginning of the season? The Cyclones must win this weekend's game against the Red Raiders and a matchup against TCU in Forth Worth on November 26th to go bowling. Interestingly enough, the Cyclones have the Big 12's best defense and have been competitive in every single loss - they just haven't been able to finish. Five of their six losses have been by one score or fewer, and I know it's cliche, but this team isn't as bad as their record suggests.





Three Cyclones to keep an eye on:

1) Xavier Hutchinson, WR

Hutchinson has proven to be one of the best pass catchers in college football, currently ranking third in the country in receiving yards with 1059 and first in receptions with 97. The big-bodied receiver usually surpasses 100 yards each game, with his best performance coming in the season opener (128 yards, 3 TD). The Texas Tech secondary will need to limit his down-field opportunities.



Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXZlIDEwMC15YXJkIHJlY2VpdmluZyBnYW1lcyB0aGlzIHllYXIg Zm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWEJIX184P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBYQkhfXzg8L2E+IGFuZCAxNSBjYXJlZXIgdG91 Y2hkb3duIHJlY2VwdGlvbnMuPGJyPjxicj7wn4yq77iP8J+aqPCfjKrvuI8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FxbXhnM2hyZGciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9BcW14ZzNocmRnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEN5Y2xvbmUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBDeWNsb25lRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q3ljbG9uZUZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg5MDE1OTUzNDE3MDcyNjQyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2) Hunter Dekkers, QB

The Sophomore leader on offense started off the season red-hot but has cooled off significantly within the last couple of weeks. Dekkers has thrown 6 interceptions in his previous three games and had his worst overall QBR of the season in the Cyclones' loss to Oklahoma State last week. If Texas Tech can limit the deadly Dekkers-Hutchinson connection, the quarterback could be in for a long night.



Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgSHVudGVyIERla2tlcnMgZXJhIGlzIGhlcmUg8J+MgCA8YnI+ PGJyPlRoZSBJb3dhIFN0YXRlIFFCIGhhcyBzaG93Y2FzZWQgYWxsIG1hbm5l cnMgb2YgYXJtIHRhbGVudCBpbiB0aGlzIGZpcnN0IGhhbGYsIGJ1aWxkaW5n IGEgZGVsaWNpb3VzIHJlbGF0aW9uc2hpcCB3aXRoIFdSIFhhdmllciBIdXRj aGluc29uIPCflKU8YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82alR5eklm anNoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNmpUeXpJZmpzaDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBQcm8gRm9vdGJhbGwgTmV0d29yayAoQFBGTjM2NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRk4zNjUvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjYxNDQ5NDIyNzUx NzQ0MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3) MJ Anderson, DL

Iowa State has such an incredibly talented defensive roster.

Anderson has been a force this year for the Cyclones, leading the team in TFLs and ranking second in sacks. The 6-3, 275-pound redshirt junior has a real case of being Iowa State's best defensive player.



Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSiBBbmRlcnNvbiB3aXRoIGEgU2Fja+KAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+T0sg U3RhdGUgd2lsbCBwdW504pyFPGJyPjxicj5FbmQgb2YgdGhlIGZpcnN0IHF1 YXJ0ZXIgPGJyPklTVSAtIDA8YnI+T0sgU3RhdGUgLSAwIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kWDlkdmZ4NGJjIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZFg5ZHZm eDRiYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyAvci8gSW93YSBTdGF0ZSAoQFJlZGRpdElT VSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWRkaXRJU1Uvc3Rh dHVzLzE1OTE1Mzk1Njc2MTgwNjg0ODA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

MATCHUP PREDICTION

These games against Iowa State are always weird and hard to predict.

The Cyclones have the best defense in the Big 12 and the weather will be miserably cold. Still, Iowa State is 1-6 in conference play for a reason, and I think the Red Raiders will be able to pull out a win in a low-scoring, defensive-centered contest.

I like the running back room to have a fantastic game on the ground. Give me Texas Tech by a field goal.



Score Prediction Texas Tech - 24

Iowa State - 21



