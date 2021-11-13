Texas Tech game-winner is BIG & may be a game-changer as well

Saturday was a fairly typical blustery day in West Texas – the wind unpredictable and constant. Early in the evening, though, Mother Nature got a huge boost when a whole lot of Texas Tech fans collectively exhaled – thanks to Jonathan Garibay. The Red Raider kicker carved out a spot in program lore with his 62-yard field goal that secured a 41-38 victory against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium, and as the booming kick sailed through the uprights, there was a delicious blend of relief, satisfaction and euphoria as an unmistakable undercurrent. Win a game after blowing a comfortable lead? Big. Climb to 6 wins this season to gain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015? Huge. Do something that just makes it feel like there is some new verve in a program so hungry for a jolt of positivity? Massive. With one mighty swing of Garibay’s right leg, the narrative of Texas Tech’s season and potentially the near future is unquestionably changed. Sort of like shaking up the Magic 8-Ball and having it spin to a stop with the answer “HELL YEAH!” No, this isn’t the same thing as the national inclination to declare “Texas is back!” every time the Longhorns win a big game early in a new season. Even with the arrival of Joey McGuire earlier this week after he swooped into town like a revival tent preacher, getting the Red Raiders anywhere close to “back” is going to take some time and patience.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XQUxLLU9GRiBXSU5ORVIhISEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qb25fZ2FyaWJheTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpv bl9nYXJpYmF5OTwvYT4gQ0FMTEVEIEdBTUUgV0lUSCBUSElTIPCfkqMgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZTd2FjYWNVRmsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS92U3dhY2FjVUZrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIFRlY2ggRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBUZXhhc1RlY2hGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UZXhhc1RlY2hGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1OTY3OTkzMDUzNTQ2MDg2Nj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

What Saturday’s thriller does seem to indicate is that instead of the 2021 season swirling down the drain – and let’s face it, that sure seemed to be where things were headed prior to the news of McGuire’s hire – there are glimmers (plural) of hope. Make no mistake: This was a really good Cyclones’ team that Texas Tech beat. And the fact that it wasn’t breezy, hell that makes it that much sweeter. It would be great if the Red Raiders could flex muscle like they did in the first half and crush a Big 12 foe not named Kansas from start to finish. But not just yet. It’s going to take a rollercoaster ride to win most games for now, see West Virginia a few weeks ago and Saturday. What the means-to-the-end performance against Iowa State does is bolster Texas Tech’s confidence in different areas but leaves other things that still need glaring improvement. For example, Donovan Smith was hands-down dazzling in the first half when he threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns and engineered an offense that clicked like it hasn’t all season against a top-shelf defense. But he also scuffled a bit on decision-making on the two fourth-down runs, which creates teachable moments. Then he re-emerged on the decisive field-goal drive and that is important moving forward. It's no secret that these Red Raiders are a flawed team. But you can be flawed and still find ways to succeed, which was a process that was mostly an uphill battle the last few seasons and reared its head a few weeks ago vs. Kansas State. Because the victory against the Cyclones wasn’t a tidy thing of beauty, it’s the best of both worlds. Warts and all, Texas Tech got exactly what it needed, when it needed it and coincidence or not, this shot-in-the-arm outcome arrived a few days after McGuire blew into town.

But the credit for this one goes squarely to Sonny Cumbie and the current coaching staff – if for no other reasons because under strange and difficult circumstances, they have figured out a way to find enough patches and emotional glue to keep the Red Raiders from falling apart and they did so again in the final stages Saturday. If you watched (ore rewatched later) the game on TV, you likely noticed Cumbie imploring the defense during a timeout late in the game, and moments later, Texas Tech tightened up and forced a Cyclone field goal. You have to figure right after that, there was a similar sermon preached to the offense, with a wink and pat on the butt of encouragement for Smith. Whatever the formula was in those closing minutes, Texas Tech made it work. And man does that make the outlook for the next few weeks and maybe much longer seem a whole lot brighter.

------------------------------------------------------- Randy Rosetta is the Managing Editor of RedRaiderSports.com Follow on Twitter | @RandyRosetta or @RedRaiderSports